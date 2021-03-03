Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Behavioral Health Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report investigates the behavioral health software market. This report also highlights current and future market potential along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, product advancements and dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth.
The report also covers market projections through 2025 and includes company profiles. The report details segments such as by treatment type and geographical region. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with projections for 2020 and 2025.
The behavioral health software market is evolving rapidly due to the increasing investment in this segment, which offers proven benefits and broad services for mental health. Behavioral health software helps improve a practice's workflows by decreasing administrative tasks such as documenting, appointment scheduling and billing. This will create positive impacts for practices and enhance care delivery.
Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background and Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Function
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
