Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Behavioral Health Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report investigates the behavioral health software market. This report also highlights current and future market potential along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, product advancements and dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth.

The report also covers market projections through 2025 and includes company profiles. The report details segments such as by treatment type and geographical region. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with projections for 2020 and 2025.

The behavioral health software market is evolving rapidly due to the increasing investment in this segment, which offers proven benefits and broad services for mental health. Behavioral health software helps improve a practice's workflows by decreasing administrative tasks such as documenting, appointment scheduling and billing. This will create positive impacts for practices and enhance care delivery.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for behavioral health software

Market share analysis of the behavioral health software market based on type of component, function, end-users and region

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

A look at the available treatment options, and technological advancements in the pipeline and upcoming methods for the maintenance of this condition

Coverage of key market developments and major advantages of behavioral health software

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background and Market Dynamics

Technology Background

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component Type

Software

Market Size and Forecast

Support

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Function

Clinical

Market Size and Forecast

Administrative

Market Size and Forecast

Financial

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Healthcare Facilities

Market Size and Forecast

Payers

Market Size and Forecast

Patients

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Market Size and Forecast

Europe

Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

South America

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Accumedic Computer Systems Inc.

Bestnotes Llc

Cerner Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tifb4g







CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900