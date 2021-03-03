New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Choline Chloride Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Form, End-User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030138/?utm_source=GNW

65 Thousand Tonnes in year 2020 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share. Increasing consumption of poultry meat and egg, growing demand for meats in the Asia-Pacific region, and increasing awareness for feed supplements among the end-users are major factors driving the growth of the choline chloride market. Rising disposable income coupled with better standard of living has increased the consumption of poultry which in turn is expected to boost the overall demand for the choline chloride market.



Furthermore, the vitality of choline chloride for the healthy functioning of the liver, proper brain development, muscle movement, better metabolism, and healthy nervous system, is anticipated to increase its demand as an essential supplement in the human nutrition industry.



Among the Forms in the Choline Chloride market (Powder and Liquid), Liquid segment leads the market. Liquid choline chloride is a colorless, odorless, clear substance which is soluble in water, non-corrosive and non-toxic in nature. The product is extensively adopted in poultry feed industry on account of its ability to enhance growth and performance, nutrient utilization, fat metabolism and improves reproductive ability in animals. The product helps prevent health disorders such as liver enlargement and leg deformity, also called perosis in chicks.



Based on End-User (Animal Feed, Human Nutrition, Oil & Gas, Others), Animal Feed segment gains a considerable share. Choline Chloride is highly adopted by the feed industry as it is used to manufacture animal feed and aqua feed products. Choline chloride has been intensively used in animal feed and appears as a liquid solution with a concentration of 75% as this concentration is stable. The high importance of choline in the animal body, such as an important metabolite that is important for maintaining the cell structure in an animal’s body and other important characteristics, has been one of the primary factors for the upsurge of the choline chloride market.



The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Choline Chloride market. The growth of the choline chloride market in the region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat and the expansion of the aquaculture industry. The growing demand for poultry meat in countries such as Japan, and China has led to the increasing demand for animal feed. High demand for choline chloride, along with growing population in this region, is creating a strong need for choline chloride market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Choline Chloride market By Value and By Volume.



• The report analyses the Choline Chloride market by Form (Powder and Liquid).



• The report analyses the Choline Chloride market by End-User (Animal Feed, Human Nutrition, Oil & Gas and Others).



• The Global Choline Chloride Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, form and end-user. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include BASF, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, GHW International, Balchem Corporation, Kemin Industries, Pestell Group, Nuproxa Group of Companies, Be-Long Corporation and Nutreco.



• The report presents the analysis of Choline Chloride market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Choline Chloride Manufacturers & Technology Providers



• Traders, Importers, and Exporters



• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors



• Research and Consulting Firms



• Government and Research Organizations



• Associations and Industry Bodies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001