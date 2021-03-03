Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Management in Medical Devices Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Risk management is a mandatory and necessary process during the entire device life. Not only will it help to design and maintain devices efficiently, but it also ensures that the device will be as safe as possible and prevents harm to patients, users, and the environment.

Like any process that tries to produce repeatable and consistent results, the risk management process must be clearly understood, including the strengths but also the limitations.

Learning Objectives:

Upon completing this course, participants should:

Understand the risk management process, the activities, and deliverables as well as the organizational framework necessary

Be able to Interpret and discuss the requirements of ISO 14971:2019

Develop a risk analysis framework document

Be able to conduct risk analysis team meetings

Recognize how and where to use the various techniques during the design life cycle.

Understand how to apply ISO 14971:2019 into the development process

Know how to document your Risk Management

Explain how your Risk Management system fits into quality systems and business practices.

Perform risk assessments effectively

Who Should Attend:

This course is relevant to managers, supervisors, QA/RA, and design/system engineers. Even experienced personnel will benefit from the "across industry" perspective and the illustration of standard practices that only a presenter with extensive experience in more than 100 projects can provide. Specific positions that would benefit are:

Project managers

Risk managers

Engineering management

Quality Assurance personnel

Regulatory and Compliance professionals responsible for FDA/notified body interactions

System and design engineers

Software Engineers

Usability Engineers

Verification/validation personnel

Production Managers

Agenda:

Day 01 (8:30 AM to 3:00 PM PST)

8.30 AM: Session Start

Introduction To Risk Management And Quality System Integration

Why Perform Risk Management?

Historical Perspective

International Regulatory/Statutory Requirements

Risk Management Lifecycle And Stakeholders

Over-Reaching Concept

Integration Into ISO13485

Lifecycle Steps

Risk Management Benefits

Liability Issues

Streamlining Product Development

Improving Product Safety And Quality

How To Implement Risk Management Into ISO13485

SOP Framework Planning And Execution Monitoring And Control



Break: Noon - 12:30 PM

Risk Management To ISO 14971:2019

Risk Management Planning

Risk Management Life Cycle

Hazard Identification Hazard Domains Hazard Latency Issues

Risk Rating Methods

Initial (Unmitigated) Risk Assessment

Mitigation Strategies And Priorities

Mitigation Architectures

Alarm Systems As Mitigations

Risk Control Bundles

Post Mitigation Risk

Residual Risk

Risk-Benefit Analysis

Safety Integrity Levels

European Special Requirements (Z-Annexes)

Safety Requirements

Hazard Mitigation Traceability

Verification Planning

Failure Rates/Modes/Types

Redundancy, And Diversity

Failure Mode And Effect Analysis

Tips And Tricks

Q&A

Day 02 (8:30 AM to 3:00 PM PST)

Software Risk Management (IEC62304/FDA Software Reviewers' Guidance)

Critical Software Issues

Software Hazard Mitigation Strategies

Software Item, Unit, And System Definition

Software Failures As Hazard Sources

Software Life Cycle/Agile

Software as a Medical Device

Software Requirements And Design

Software Specification

Tools And Development Environment

Software Unit And Integration Verification/Testing

Real-Time System Challenges

Software Verification And Validation

Mitigation Traceability And Effectiveness

Software Maintenance And Configuration Control

Software Risk Management Process - Integration Into ISO14971:2019

Legacy Software Issues

FDA Documentation Requirements

Tips And Tricks

Q&A

Break: Noon - 12:30 PM

Risk Management Report and Documentation

Documentation Of Basic Safety Electrical Safety Mechanical Safety EMC/RFI Safety Safety Margins

Documentation Of Essential Performance

What Is Essential Performance?

External Safety

User Intervention And Alarms

Organizational Measures

Verification Of Safety Properties Type Testing/Sample Testing Verification Testing Inspections Analyses

Examples and Outlines of Risk Management Documents

Tips And Tricks

Q&A

Speakers:



Markus Weber

Principal Consultant

System Safety Inc.



Markus Weber, Principal Consultant with System Safety, Inc., specializes in safety engineering and risk management for critical medical devices. He graduated from Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany with a MS in Electrical Engineering. Before founding System Safety, Inc., he was a software safety engineer for the German approval agency, TUV. Since 1991, Mr. Weber has been a leading consultant to the medical device industry on safety and regulatory compliance issues, specifically for active and software-controlled devices. In conjunction with the FDA, he has published works on risk management issues and software-related risk mitigations. Mr. Weber has helped multiple companies, from startups to Fortune 500 firms.



