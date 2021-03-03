Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Management in Medical Devices Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Risk management is a mandatory and necessary process during the entire device life. Not only will it help to design and maintain devices efficiently, but it also ensures that the device will be as safe as possible and prevents harm to patients, users, and the environment.
Like any process that tries to produce repeatable and consistent results, the risk management process must be clearly understood, including the strengths but also the limitations.
Learning Objectives:
Upon completing this course, participants should:
Who Should Attend:
This course is relevant to managers, supervisors, QA/RA, and design/system engineers. Even experienced personnel will benefit from the "across industry" perspective and the illustration of standard practices that only a presenter with extensive experience in more than 100 projects can provide. Specific positions that would benefit are:
Agenda:
Day 01 (8:30 AM to 3:00 PM PST)
8.30 AM: Session Start
Introduction To Risk Management And Quality System Integration
Break: Noon - 12:30 PM
Risk Management To ISO 14971:2019
Day 02 (8:30 AM to 3:00 PM PST)
Software Risk Management (IEC62304/FDA Software Reviewers' Guidance)
Break: Noon - 12:30 PM
Risk Management Report and Documentation
Speakers:
Markus Weber
Principal Consultant
System Safety Inc.
Markus Weber, Principal Consultant with System Safety, Inc., specializes in safety engineering and risk management for critical medical devices. He graduated from Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany with a MS in Electrical Engineering. Before founding System Safety, Inc., he was a software safety engineer for the German approval agency, TUV. Since 1991, Mr. Weber has been a leading consultant to the medical device industry on safety and regulatory compliance issues, specifically for active and software-controlled devices. In conjunction with the FDA, he has published works on risk management issues and software-related risk mitigations. Mr. Weber has helped multiple companies, from startups to Fortune 500 firms.
