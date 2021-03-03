Pune, India, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulp and paper market size is expected to gain impetus from the increasing usage of e-commerce platforms by youngsters to purchase cosmetics, groceries, and food items. It is mainly occurring because of the increasing usage of smartphones and the internet worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “ Pulp and Paper Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Category (Wrapping & Packaging, Printing & Writing, Sanitary, News Print and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that this market size was USD 348.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 368.10 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period.





List of the Top Companies Operating in the Pulp and Paper Market are:

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the prominent pulp and paper manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

International Paper (Tennessee, USA)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (Georgia, USA)

Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Stora Enso Oyj (Helsinki, Finland)

Sappi Limited (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, USA)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Helsinki, Finland)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sundsvall, Sweden)

Oji Holding Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

The Smurfit Kappa Group (Dublin, Ireland)

WestRock (Georgia, USA)





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing factors driving, restricting, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market.

Competitive landscape of the market, list of key players, and the significant strategies adopted by them to gain traction

Industry developments, popular trends, and other useful insights into the market

Detailed segmentation of the market and list of leading segments with attributed factors.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Shift of Companies towards Environmentally-friendly Solutions will Spur Growth

Pulp and paper are considered to be the most recyclable and sustainable materials used in packaging across the globe. Nowadays, the environmental concerns are surging and this is further compelling the manufacturers to shift towards eco-friendlier paper packaging solutions. Thus, the prominent FMCG, cosmetics, and food companies are joining hands with paper and pulp manufacturers to develop novel paper packaging solutions.

Apart from that, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the demand for tissue papers, especially from hospitals. These factors would contribute to the pulp and paper market growth in the near future. However, as paper industries require huge amounts of wood, the rate of water crisis & deforestation is increasing day by day. It may hinder the growth of the market.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which region and segment would dominate the market?

How will the companies surge sales of pulp and paper in 2020?

Which strategies would be implemented by players to strengthen their positions?

What are the challenges, opportunities, dynamics, and growth drivers of the market?





Segment-

Wrapping & Packaging Segment to Lead Owing to Usage of Paper Based Packaging Products

Based on category, the market is fragmented into newsprint, sanitary, printing & writing, wrapping & packaging, and others. Out of these, the wrapping & packaging segment generated 52.9% pulp and paper market share in 2019 and is likely to dominate in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of paper based packaging products. Additionally, the increasing penetration of the retail sector & e-commerce have surged the demand for wrapping & packaging paper.





Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Increasing Demand for Paper Based Products

Asia Pacific is set to be the leading consumer of pulp and paper in the world. India is expected to showcase a robust growth throughout the forthcoming years because of the high demand for paper based products in the country. In Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the increasing economic growth would open doors to opportunities for paper manufacturers. North America, on the other hand, held USD 64.11 billion in terms of revenue in 2019.





Key Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisitions & Investments to Intensify Competition

The market consists of numerous enterprises, but International Paper is the leading one. It provides papers of various grades, such as specialty papers, office papers, commercial printing papers, digital papers, and converting papers. Some of the others are mainly focusing on acquisitions and investments strategies to gain a competitive edge.





Some of the key Industry Developments of the Pulp and Paper Market include:

April 2020 : Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. successfully acquired the paperboard and fiber based packaging business from Orora Limited. It would help Nippon to develop its business in New Zealand, Australia.

: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. successfully acquired the paperboard and fiber based packaging business from Orora Limited. It would help Nippon to develop its business in New Zealand, Australia. April 2019: Georgia-Pacific Corporation announced the investments of USD 120 million in its Naheola Paper Mill for improving its bath tissue business. It purchased a new tissue manufacturing machine and built a tissue storage facility.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Trends

Key Insights Global Production Overview PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis Regulatory Scenario Latest technological advancements Merger and acquisition scenario

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Companies to overcome combat this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!





