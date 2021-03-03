New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Market - Analysis By Type (Hass, Bacon, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030137/?utm_source=GNW

Also, rising middle class population and growing awareness of nutritional value and health benefits among millennials, rising import demand for avocado facilitating the avocado demand. Further, rising availability of ready to eat avocado and enhanced online and offline distribution channel are expected to bolster the Avocado market. Furthermore, customers are becoming more aware of the numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of avocado. This awareness is required to drive much more interest for the superfood, which will shape the business going ahead. This in addition, increase in acceptance and consumption of avocados have been risen as a consequential act of increased advertising and promotion expenditures of avocados in United States has been propelling the market demand.



In European region also, avocados are consumed due to being unique and healthy product with many culinary applications anticipated to infuse growth in the market for avocado during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Under the Type segment, Hass occupies the large space in avocado market as it provides pleasant, creamy, smooth texture edible fruit covered by a thick dark green, purplish black, and bumpy skin and has wide food applications.



On the basis of Distribution Channel, Online segment holds the highest market share including e-commerce platforms, e-stores, and e-channels, which are providing lucrative platform for the market giants as they can advertise and promote their products easily and get a large audience and increase their reach for the same. Among the regions, Americas is largest market of demanding Avocados.



Americas is expected to show decent growth of avocado consumption due to increase owing to rising import demand for avocados and rising per capita consumption of avocados are bolstering the market growth. Further, the U.S. market, the worldwide market has been driven by an expanded spotlight on healthy food consumption. Furthermore, a developing worldwide working class and higher dispensable salaries empower better weight control plans. Moreover, European region is expected to show tremendous growth due to great potential in countries like France, Germany and Italy.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Avocado Market By Value.



• The report analyses Avocado Market By Type (Hass, Bacon and Others).



• The report assesses the Avocado Market By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).



• The Global Avocado Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country ( )



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region.



Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include Calavo Growers, Inc, Mission Produce, Del Rey Avocado Co, Westfalia Fruit, Avehass, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Henry Avocado Corporation, West Pak Avocado Inc., McDaniel Fruit Co and Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods.



• The report presents the analysis of avocado market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



