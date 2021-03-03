Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing need to protect data from ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), and zero-day attacks; and the growing number of malware and file-based attacks are supposed to be the primary drivers of the content disarm and reconstruction market.

CDR is used to stop cybersecurity threats from accessing a corporate network perimeter. Channels that CDR can be adopted to protect include email and website traffic. Advanced solutions can also contribute similar protection on computer endpoints, or cloud email and file-sharing services.

CDR provides proactive security measures for securing the IT systems from malware, as the number of data breaches and cybersecurity threats is globally increasing day by day. According to Thomson Reuters Corporation, for instance, the number of data breaches in the U.S. increased from 157 million in 2005 to 1.47 billion in 2019, while the number of exposed records jumped from around 67 million to 164.7 million during the same time frame. Besides, as per the same source, in 2018, identity theft accounted for more than 65% of all global data breaches, and about 40% of all compromised records that year.

The CDR market by service includes consulting, training and education, integration, and support and maintenance. These services assist clients in understanding their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is anticipated to hold a bigger market size during the forecast period. The CDR solution is being used by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large companies to secure their businesses from increasing cyber threats.

The cloud deployment mode is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are quickly embracing the cost-effective cloud deployment method, helping SMEs avoid the costs associated with the software, hardware, storage, and technical staff.

A Microsoft SMB study shows 78% of cloud adoption among small-scale businesses by 2020. Also, according to IBM Corporation, 75% of SMBs plan to implement cloud computing projects and IT infrastructure improvements. Besides, an Amdocs survey also found 80% of SMBs willing to keep their communication services on cloud-based solutions.

Nevertheless, the dearth of awareness about advanced cyber-attacks is yet a concern for businesses. Moreover, organizations' inability to afford the robust CDR solution is expected to restrain market growth. However, a rise in demand for integrating existing solutions with other gateways along with organizations' need to deploy proactive content disarm and reconstruction solutions to prevent themselves from cyber-attacks are some of the opportunities for the market.

Key Market Trends



SMEs Segment to Grow at a Higher Pace During the Forecast Period

The SME segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing data protection regulations and scarcity of high-cost security solutions within the network infrastructure. SMEs are small in terms of size but cater to a vast number of clients globally. The robust and comprehensive content disarm, and reconstruction solution is not implemented in SMEs due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are quickly adopting the cost-effective cloud deployment model. There is an increasing trend of PaaS and IaaS among SMBs for consumer cloud services, file sharing, CRM, email, chat, and internal communication. While retaining the on-premise network, SMBs are more willing to integrate cloud into their network infrastructure as they adopt new technologies.

Overall, SMBs have great opportunities ahead in adopting effective strategies to stand atop in competition, and the cloud has a vital role in the process. For instance, a recent study done by Microsoft surveyed more than 3,000 SMEs across 16 countries to understand whether SMEs have an appetite for adopting Cloud computing. One of the findings was that within three years, the workloads of 43 % would become paid Cloud services.

Cloud Solutions offers a gamut of advantages to small, medium business owners. With the scalability and flexibility of cloud solutions, one can quickly move forward by taking competitive advantages. For instance, Apogaeis Technologies LLP is providing SaaS and PaaS solutions to many global SMEs and adds value to their entire business process.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Size

North America is supposed to become the most significant revenue-generating area for content disarm and reconstruction solutions and service vendors. The growing number of ransomware, APTs, and zero-day attacks; and the mounting amount of malware and file-based attacks are some of the principal factors anticipated to feed the growth of the market in North America.

North America includes major economies, such as the United States of America and Canada, which are quickly using the CDR solution. The CDR market in the region is getting traction, as it gives proactive security measures for securing the IT systems from malware. SMEs and large companies in the area, have become extremely aware of CDR services and began using them to fight cyber threats.

Owing to the rise in the cybersecurity incidents and cyber threats, the region is experiencing massive growth for the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market. For instance, according to the US Department of Homeland Security, the number of cybersecurity incident reports by federal agencies of the U.S. government reported 31,107 cyber incidents in 2018, encountered 7,328 e-mail or phishing attacks as well.

Also, according to US Office of Management and Budget, for FY 2021, the U.S. government proposed an 18.78 billion U.S. dollar budget for cybersecurity, supporting a broad-based cybersecurity strategy for securing the government, enhancing the security of critical infrastructure and essential technologies. California reported a loss of more than 573 million U.S. dollars through cybercrime, almost double the amount of second-placed New York, which said 293 million U.S. dollars of losses, says IC3.

The North American market is attaining traction, as the content disarm and reconstruction solution gives proactive security means for stopping data breaches. SMEs and large organizations in the region have become more conscious of the content disarm and reconstruction process and its advantages and started embracing them to fight cyber fraud and data thefts.

Competitive Landscape



The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is moderately competitive and consists of a few key players. Significant vendors who offer services across the globe are Symantec, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, Deep Secure, Sasa Software, ReSec Technologies, and OPSWAT, among others. These vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings in the content disarm and reconstruction market.

June 2020 - Accellion, Inc., and OPSWAT, announced a partnership to secure third-party communications from malware and sensitive data breaches. This joint solution ensures every email attachment, video, image, or other files from a third party is received by the Accellion platform and routed to OPSWAT MetaDefender Core for secure regeneration (Deep CDR). Files containing malicious code are quarantined and an administrator is notified.

May 2020 - Fortinet announced that its FortiProxy secure web gateway solution has achieved Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) certification. The certification qualifies designated Fortinet products for sale to Department of Defense (DoD) agencies based on stringent Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) testing, a standardized methodology for the secure installation and maintenance of computer software and hardware.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Number of Ransomware, Apts, and Zero-Day Attacks

4.2.2 Augmented Stringent Regulations and Compliances

4.2.3 Rising Number of Malware and File-Based Attacks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Budgetary Obstacles in Deploying Content Disarm and Reconstruction Solutions

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-Premises

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By Application Area**

5.3.1 Email

5.3.2 Web

5.3.3 File Transfer Protocol

5.3.4 Other Application Areas

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.4.2 Large Enterprises

5.5 By End-user Vertical

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 IT & Telecom

5.5.3 Government

5.5.4 Manufacturing

5.5.5 Healthcare

5.5.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles*

6.1.1 Symantec Corporation

6.1.2 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.3 Check Point Software Technologies

6.1.4 OPSWAT, Inc.

6.1.5 Deep Secure Inc.

6.1.6 Re-Sec Technologies Ltd.

6.1.7 Votiro Inc.

6.1.8 Re-Sec Technologies Ltd.

6.1.9 Glasswall Solutions Limited

6.1.10 Sasa Software (CAS) Ltd.

6.1.11 Peraton Corporation

6.1.12 YazamTech Inc.

6.1.13 Jiransecurity Ltd.

6.1.14 Mimecast Services limited.

6.1.15 SoftCamp Co., Ltd.

6.1.16 Cybace Solutions



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt56ek

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900