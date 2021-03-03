Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing need to protect data from ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), and zero-day attacks; and the growing number of malware and file-based attacks are supposed to be the primary drivers of the content disarm and reconstruction market.
CDR is used to stop cybersecurity threats from accessing a corporate network perimeter. Channels that CDR can be adopted to protect include email and website traffic. Advanced solutions can also contribute similar protection on computer endpoints, or cloud email and file-sharing services.
CDR provides proactive security measures for securing the IT systems from malware, as the number of data breaches and cybersecurity threats is globally increasing day by day. According to Thomson Reuters Corporation, for instance, the number of data breaches in the U.S. increased from 157 million in 2005 to 1.47 billion in 2019, while the number of exposed records jumped from around 67 million to 164.7 million during the same time frame. Besides, as per the same source, in 2018, identity theft accounted for more than 65% of all global data breaches, and about 40% of all compromised records that year.
The CDR market by service includes consulting, training and education, integration, and support and maintenance. These services assist clients in understanding their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is anticipated to hold a bigger market size during the forecast period. The CDR solution is being used by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large companies to secure their businesses from increasing cyber threats.
The cloud deployment mode is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are quickly embracing the cost-effective cloud deployment method, helping SMEs avoid the costs associated with the software, hardware, storage, and technical staff.
A Microsoft SMB study shows 78% of cloud adoption among small-scale businesses by 2020. Also, according to IBM Corporation, 75% of SMBs plan to implement cloud computing projects and IT infrastructure improvements. Besides, an Amdocs survey also found 80% of SMBs willing to keep their communication services on cloud-based solutions.
Nevertheless, the dearth of awareness about advanced cyber-attacks is yet a concern for businesses. Moreover, organizations' inability to afford the robust CDR solution is expected to restrain market growth. However, a rise in demand for integrating existing solutions with other gateways along with organizations' need to deploy proactive content disarm and reconstruction solutions to prevent themselves from cyber-attacks are some of the opportunities for the market.
Key Market Trends
SMEs Segment to Grow at a Higher Pace During the Forecast Period
North America to Account for the Largest Market Size
Competitive Landscape
The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is moderately competitive and consists of a few key players. Significant vendors who offer services across the globe are Symantec, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, Deep Secure, Sasa Software, ReSec Technologies, and OPSWAT, among others. These vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings in the content disarm and reconstruction market.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Number of Ransomware, Apts, and Zero-Day Attacks
4.2.2 Augmented Stringent Regulations and Compliances
4.2.3 Rising Number of Malware and File-Based Attacks
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Budgetary Obstacles in Deploying Content Disarm and Reconstruction Solutions
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Deployment Mode
5.2.1 On-Premises
5.2.2 Cloud
5.3 By Application Area**
5.3.1 Email
5.3.2 Web
5.3.3 File Transfer Protocol
5.3.4 Other Application Areas
5.4 By Organization Size
5.4.1 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.4.2 Large Enterprises
5.5 By End-user Vertical
5.5.1 BFSI
5.5.2 IT & Telecom
5.5.3 Government
5.5.4 Manufacturing
5.5.5 Healthcare
5.5.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles*
6.1.1 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2 Fortinet, Inc.
6.1.3 Check Point Software Technologies
6.1.4 OPSWAT, Inc.
6.1.5 Deep Secure Inc.
6.1.6 Re-Sec Technologies Ltd.
6.1.7 Votiro Inc.
6.1.8 Re-Sec Technologies Ltd.
6.1.9 Glasswall Solutions Limited
6.1.10 Sasa Software (CAS) Ltd.
6.1.11 Peraton Corporation
6.1.12 YazamTech Inc.
6.1.13 Jiransecurity Ltd.
6.1.14 Mimecast Services limited.
6.1.15 SoftCamp Co., Ltd.
6.1.16 Cybace Solutions
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt56ek
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: