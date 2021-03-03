Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Server IC Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software), Processor Type (X86, ARM) Application (Web Hosting & Enterprise Applications, Analytics & Cloud Computing, Edge Computing), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Micro Server IC Market is valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026.

Hyperscale computing is a distributed computing environment in which the volume of data and the demand for certain types of workloads can increase rapidly and yet still be accommodated quickly in a cost-effective manner. Hyperscale data centers are most widely adopted for cloud infrastructure by cloud service providers. The ultra-low power micro servers maximize the performance and energy efficiency for cost-effective hyper-scale computing environments.

Micro servers are being launched by various vendors, offering different specifications and component systems. As micro servers are a nascent product category of the server market in comparison to rack servers and blade servers, it is very difficult to lay down a precise definition of its attributes and features. The lack of design standards between vendor solutions and customized clustering software will be the restraint for its adoption in big data center environments.

Blade servers are gaining popularity over rack-mounted servers in large office operations all across the world. Micro servers are limited to some applications such as web servers that do not require multi-CPU cores. The development of new hardware and software technology with increased computing power such as 64-bit processors by Intel (US) and ARM (UK) and low-power SoCs by ARM (UK) would make micro servers a better competitor for blade servers. These developments would help micro servers to serve more technologies such as server clustering and cloud data centers so that they can run traditional businesses of high workload applications.

ARM processor: The fastest processor type segment of micro server IC market

ARM-based processors are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. A new wave of servers produced with ARM-based system-on-a-chip (SoC) has already made headway in competing against X86 processors, especially with low-power or special-use models. ARM licenses its chip designs to hundreds of semiconductor companies, which build that design into their own chips before selling them to a broad spectrum of markets. ARM's partners can produce a wider range of micro server platforms, each of which can have a different design catering to different workload applications. Due to their flexibility, small size, efficiency, and low price, ARM processors are a great choice for infrastructure. It is anticipated that the market share of ARM-based micro servers will increase in the coming years with the recent acquisition by NVIDIA. The acquisition will lead to better product availability at a lower price than competitors.

Software: The fastest offering segment of the micro server IC market

Software is used in an SoC to control the operation of the components. Software plays an important part as it helps provide better portability and enables better functioning of the SoC. It is needed for controlling the micro-controller, microprocessor, peripherals, and interfaces. Other software includes software drivers and software modules which are essential to control operations of the hardware. The functions of software keep on changing according to the specific need of the applications. The list of micro server software providers includes Microsoft, Red Hat, Citrix, and Oracle. The recent acquisition of ARM by NVIDIA will provide better software support for micro server peripherals; therefore, companies will start focusing on providing better software solutions for ARM-based ICs.

Edge Computing: Fastest growing application of Micro server IC market

Edge computing is an exciting new approach to network architecture that helps organizations break beyond the limitations imposed by traditional cloud-based networks. Although cloud computing continues to play an important role in modern network architecture, the exciting possibilities offered by IoT devices, which are capable of processing the data they gather closer to the source, are forcing companies to rethink their approach to IT infrastructure. The development of cloud-based technology and edge computing has made it easier for businesses to scale their operations. There has been a rising need for edge computing for applications such as connected and autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing and IIoT, and smart cities. It has spurred the growth of edge data centers, and the rising implementation of compact servers due to space constraints provides an opportunity for micro servers.

North America: The leading region in the global micro server IC market

North America is projected to account for the largest size of the micro server IC market from 2021 to 2026. The increased R&D in the field of IoT and increasing cloud-based services is creating the need for new and improved ICs for better, faster computing to process the huge amounts of data created. North America has the largest number of data centers globally. The growing demand for high data transfer rates, increased demand for communication devices such as smartphones and tablets induced with 5G network connectivity, the growing market for wearable devices, and growing data center applicability are driving the growth of the micro server IC market in North America. This boosted the growth of the micro server IC market in North America, giving it the highest market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Micro Server IC Market

4.2 Micro Server IC Market in North America, by Country and Processor Type

4.3 Micro Server IC Market for APAC, by Application

4.4 Micro Server IC Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Power Consumption and Low Space Utilization of Micro Servers

5.2.1.2 Growth in Trend of Cloud Computing and Web Hosting

5.2.1.3 Emergence of Hyperscale Data Center Architecture

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Application-Specific Nature of Micro Server Demands Additional Servers for Separate Applications

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standard Specifications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Need for New Data Centers Across Emerging Regions

5.2.3.2 Rising Importance of Edge Computing and Micro Data Centers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Blade Servers May Limit Scope of Micro Server Usage

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Micro Server Ecosystem

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.6 Use Cases for Micro Server IC Market

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend Analysis

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Regulation and Standards Related to Micro Server IC Market

6 Micro Server IC Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Rising Adoption of Micro Servers by Enterprise Customers Drives Market Growth

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software Plays Important Part as It Helps Provide Better Portability and Functioning of Soc

7 Micro Server IC Market, by Processor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Rising Adoption of Micro Servers for Web Serving and Content Delivery Networks Provide Opportunity for Intel-Based Micro Servers

7.3 ARM

7.3.1 ARM Offers Low-Power Processors Targeted at Micro Server IC Market

7.4 Impact of COVID-19

8 Micro Server IC Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web Hosting and Enterprise Applications

8.2.1 Micro Servers Mainly Used by Enterprises for Web Hosting and Content Delivery Network Applications

8.3 Analytics and Cloud Computing

8.3.1 Workloads Migrating to Cloud Provide Opportunity for Micro Servers

8.4 Edge Computing

8.4.1 Growing Market for Edge Computing Services and Hosted Mobile Applications to Fuel Low-Power Micro Server Sales

8.5 Impact of COVID-19

9 Micro Server IC Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprises

9.2.1 Small Scale Enterprises

9.2.1.1 Cheap Costs and Less Processing Power Makes Micro Servers Suitable for Small Enterprises

9.2.2 Medium Scale Enterprises

9.2.2.1 Micro Servers - Easy to Set Up, Use, and Maintain Without Taking Up a Lot of Space

9.2.3 Large Scale Enterprises

9.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Micro Servers Provide Growth Opportunities

9.3 Data Centers

9.3.1 EU-Funded M2DC Project Provides Significant Benefits for Data Centers, Minimizing Their Total Cost of Ownership

9.4 Impact of COVID-19

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6 Impact of COVID-19

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional Focus

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players (2016-2020)

11.4 Market Ranking Analysis: Micro Server IC Market, 2020

11.5 Market Share Analysis: Micro Server IC Market, 2020

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leader

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participant

11.7 Start-Up Evaluation Matrix

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.8.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.8.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.8.3 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

12.2.2 Intel Corporation

12.2.3 Quanta Computer Inc.

12.2.4 Nvidia Corporation

12.2.5 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

12.2.6 Ambedded Technology Co. Ltd.

12.2.7 Dell

12.2.8 Fujitsu

12.2.9 Marvell

12.2.10 Super Micro Computer, Inc.

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Ampere Computing

12.3.2 Bamboo Systems

12.3.3 Christmann Informationstechnik + Medien GmbH & Co. KG

12.3.4 Hiro Micro Data Centers

12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.3.6 IBM

12.3.7 Lattice Semiconductor

12.3.8 NXP Semiconductors

12.3.9 SiPearl

12.3.10 STMicroelectronics

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

