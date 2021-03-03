Pune, India, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water purifier market size is expected to reach USD 45.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The advent of technologically advanced smart water purifier will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Water Purifier Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Point-of-use Filters {Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others} and Point-of-entry Filters), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at 25.71 billion in 2019. The introduction of user-friendly purifiers will spur demand in the foreseeable future.





List of the Top Companies Operating in the Water Purifier Market are;

A. O. Smith Corporation (USA)

Brita LP (USA)

Pentair PLC (USA)

Culligan International Company (USA)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Helen of Troy Limited (USA)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

iSpring Water Systems LLC (USA)

The 3M Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland)

General Electric Company (USA)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-purifier-market-103118





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing factors driving, restricting, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market.

Competitive landscape of the market, list of key players, and the significant strategies adopted by them to gain traction

Industry developments, popular trends, and other useful insights into the market

Detailed segmentation of the market and list of leading segments with attributed factors.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Preference for Quality Drinking Water to Bolster Growth

The growing knowledge about the standards of drinking water quality in the emerging nations will consequently foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advancement in water purification systems will enable speedy expansion of the market. Similarly, the implementation of point-of-entry and point-of-use filter systems to eliminate pathogens has led to the proliferation of the market. The rising utilization of water purifiers for specific and general applications such as the conversion of raw water into safe and enhanced grade water will further uplift the water purifier's market share.

The perpetual innovation in technological processes involving ultra-violet, reverse osmosis, and gravity-based purifiers can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market. The emergence of smart water purifiers with trailblazing technologies will incite the adoption of purifiers in residential and commercial sectors. For instance, in April 2019, Culligan International, a water treatment company based in the US announced the release of ClearLink Connect and Drinking Water Connect accessories. The newly launched accessories can be connected through a mobile app i.e., Culligan Connect, which enables the users to monitor their drinking water systems and remain notified.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which region and the segment would dominate the market?

How will the companies surge sales of pulp and paper in 2020?

Which strategies would be implemented by players to strengthen their positions?

What are the challenges, opportunities, dynamics, and growth drivers of the market?





Regional Analysis :

Increasing Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to rising awareness regarding the adverse health effects of waterborne diseases in the region. The rising investment by pre-eminent companies such as Brita LP, A.O. Smith Corporation in the Indian market will significantly enable the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The rising adoption of water purifiers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and others will boost the growth of the market in the region.

Europe is predicted to hold a major share in the global market owing to the growing implementation of purifiers among the residents in countries such as Germany, the Uk, and France. The growing consumption of tap water will further enhance the growth of the market in Europe. According to the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, approximately 83% of Germans drinks tap water in regular practice or occasionally with an average consumption of nine liters per person per weak





Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-purifier-market-103118





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Point-of-Use Water filters Counter top filters Under the counter filters Pitcher filters Faucet-mounted filters Others Point-of-Entry Water filters



TOC Continued…!





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Exterior Wall Systems Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Plasterboard, Glass Panel, EIFS, Fiber Cement, Wood Board, HPL Board, Bricks & Stone, and Others), Type (Ventilated Façade, Curtain Wall, and Non-Ventilated Façade), End-Use (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Acetone Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Solvent, Bisphenol A (BPA), Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), and Others), By End-use (Paints & Coatings, Plastic, Automotive, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/water-purifier-market-103118



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: