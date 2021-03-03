BROOKINGS, S.D., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported fiscal 2021 third quarter results. Daktronics reported fiscal 2021 third quarter net sales of $94.1 million, operating loss of $0.2 million, net loss of $0.2 million, and earnings per diluted share of $0.00. This compares to net sales of $127.7 million, operating loss of $9.2 million, net loss of $12.7 million, and $0.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 third quarter orders were $86.9 million, compared to $135.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Product order backlog at the end of the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $195 million, compared to $187 million a year earlier and $201 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.(1)

For the nine months ended January 30, 2021, net sales were $365.2 million, operating income was $16.0 million, net income was $10.7 million, and earnings per diluted share was $0.24 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $482.8 million, operating income of $3.3 million, net income of $1.6 million, and $0.03 per diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021 is a 52-week year and fiscal 2020 was a 53-week year; therefore, the nine months ended January 30, 2021 contains operating results for 39 weeks while the nine months ended February 1, 2020 contained operating results for 40 weeks. Sales, orders, and other results of operations were impacted due to the additional week of operations.

Cash generated by operating activities in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $48.2 million, compared to cash generated of $6.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Cash generated by operating activities is primarily derived from cash received from customers, offset by cash payments for inventories, subcontractors, employee related costs, and operating expense outflows. Year-to-date cash provided from operations differed as compared to last year primarily due to a focus on customer collections, decreasing inventory levels, lowering personnel and operating expense outflows as we manage operations through the uncertain COVID times. Cash generation and use can vary based on order timing and levels, varying contractual payment terms from customers, and payments for inventory to meet delivery and installation schedules. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a positive $41.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, as compared to a negative $7.2 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. Net investment in property and equipment was $6.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, as compared to $13.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $81.0 million, which compares to $42.1 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and $41.6 million at the end of fiscal 2020. Borrowings on the line of credit were $15.0 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 up from $0 at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and consistent with the $15.0 million at the end of fiscal 2020.

Orders for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 35.6 percent as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Orders for the nine months ended January 30, 2021 decreased 27.2 percent as compared to the same period one year ago. Each business unit's order volume was lower in fiscal 2021 due to lower market activity from the resulting economic and business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related timing of large contract orders.

Net sales decreased by 26.3 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Net sales for the nine months ended January 30, 2021 decreased 24.4 percent as compared to the same period one year ago. Net sales decreased in all business units for the same reasons causing order booking declines and due to varied timing in the related conversion to sales based on customer project schedules.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 25.4 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to 19.2 percent a year earlier. The improved gross profit rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is a result of the mix of service agreement and product sales and a $2.1 million litigation claim reversal. In comparison, during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, we experienced adverse impacts of a project with cost overruns and tariff related expenses.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $24.2 million, compared to $33.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, or a decrease of 28.0 percent. This decline is attributed to our focus on managing our expenses to expected order volumes. Declines in overall operating expenses were attributed to lower personnel related costs, reduced third-party contractor use, lower travel and entertainment activities, and lowered marketing and convention events offset by an increase in bad debt expense. Operating loss as a percent of sales for the quarter was 0.3 percent as compared to an operating loss as a percent of sales of 7.2 percent during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

The effective tax rate expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was 82.0 percent compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 37.9 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Our fiscal 2021 year-to-date effective rate expense was 21.3 percent compared to fiscal 2020 year-to-date effective rate expense of 51.6 percent. The change in the effective tax rate year-over-year was driven primarily by a decrease in tax credits and other permanent differences as a percentage of estimated current fiscal year pre-tax income.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, "Our third quarter orders, sales and profit levels are traditionally lighter than other quarters due to the seasonality of our sports business, construction cycles, and the reduced number of production dates due to holidays during the quarter. This year, our results have also been impacted by the pandemic. We continue to monitor the pandemic's impact on the markets we serve. Areas of our business that were impacted the most are those that serve customers in large gathering spaces which includes our sports and entertainment, mass transit, and airport markets. Our Out-of-Home advertising customers were impacted due to a reduction in national advertising spend and have chosen to delay orders. Customers using on-premise applications are less impacted and are continuing to utilize audio visual systems to inform and persuade their audiences during this time. We continue to strategically make choices on levels of capacity and investments in capital assets and development initiatives. We also continued the suspension of dividend and share repurchases to help us maintain stability in liquidity and our cash position."

(1) Backlog is not a measure defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 2, 2020. 

Outlook
Kurtenbach added, "Our backlog going into the fourth quarter is strong and we believe the audiovisual industry fundamentals will drive long-term growth for our business. However, the near-term outlook shows areas of contraction and greater volatility. We are focused on promoting our value to new and core markets, while managing our cost structure to meet the uncertain demand. With the COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, we remain focused on emerging as a stronger organization and to be positioned to capitalize on the recovery from this pandemic."

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1,
  2021 2020 2021 2020 
Net sales $94,139  $127,657  $365,150  $482,824 
Cost of sales  70,198   103,175   272,134   372,750 
Gross profit  23,941   24,482   93,016   110,074 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling  12,004   16,552   36,214   51,026 
General and administrative  6,389   8,640   20,777   26,698 
Product design and development  5,784   8,442   20,053   29,063 
   24,177   33,634   77,044   106,787 
Operating (loss) income  (236)  (9,152)  15,972   3,287 
                 
Nonoperating (expense) income:                
Interest income  52   233   203   664 
Interest expense  (92)  13   (249)  (53)
Other (expense) income, net  (913)  (331)  (2,377)  (652)
                 
(Loss) income before income taxes  (1,189)  (9,237)  13,549   3,246 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (975)  3,497   2,880   1,676 
Net (loss) income $(214) $(12,734) $10,669  $1,570 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  45,064   45,189   44,908   45,139 
Diluted  45,064   45,189   45,061   45,412 
                 
(Loss) earnings per share:                
Basic $0.00  $(0.28) $0.24  $0.03 
Diluted $0.00  $(0.28) $0.24  $0.03 
                 
                 
Cash dividends declared per share $  $0.05  $  $0.15 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

  January 30, May 2,
  2021 2020
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents $76,877  $40,398 
Restricted cash  3,884   14 
Marketable securities  248   1,230 
Accounts receivable, net  63,212   72,577 
Inventories  72,312   86,803 
Contract assets  30,310   35,467 
Current maturities of long-term receivables  1,736   3,519 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,554   9,629 
Income tax receivables  87   548 
Property and equipment and other assets available for sale  2,020   1,817 
Total current assets  258,240   252,002 
         
Property and equipment, net  61,805   67,484 
Long-term receivables, less current maturities  754   1,114 
Goodwill  8,262   7,743 
Intangibles, net  2,396   3,354 
Investment in affiliates and other assets  23,608   27,683 
Deferred income taxes  13,382   13,271 
Total non-current assets  110,207   120,649 
TOTAL ASSETS $368,447  $372,651 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands)

  January 30, May 2,
  2021 2020
  (unaudited)     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $32,692  $47,834 
Contract liabilities  53,292   50,897 
Accrued expenses  26,664   36,626 
Warranty obligations  10,766   9,764 
Income taxes payable  2,079   844 
Total current liabilities  125,493   145,965 
         
Long-term warranty obligations  15,696   15,860 
Long-term contract liabilities  10,587   10,707 
Other long-term obligations  23,059   22,105 
Long-term income taxes payable  554   582 
Deferred income taxes  490   452 
Total long-term liabilities  50,386   49,706 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  175,879   195,671 
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Common stock  60,575   60,010 
Additional paid-in capital  46,091   44,627 
Retained earnings  95,759   85,090 
Treasury stock, at cost  (7,297)  (7,470)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,560)  (5,277)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  192,568   176,980 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $368,447  $372,651 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
  January 30, February 1,
  2021 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income $10,669  $1,570 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  12,848   13,197 
Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets  (244)  (6)
Share-based compensation  1,563   1,734 
Equity in loss of affiliates  1,740   430 
Provision for doubtful accounts  1,551   (477)
Deferred income taxes, net  (21)  (223)
Change in operating assets and liabilities  20,115   (10,035)
Net cash provided by operating activities  48,221   6,190 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (6,935)  (13,646)
Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets  470   244 
Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities  982   24,665 
Purchases of and loans to equity investment  (1,328)  (1,229)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (6,811)  10,034 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Principal payments on long-term obligations  (431)  (2,140)
Dividends paid     (6,756)
Payments for common shares repurchased     (2,329)
Tax payments related to RSU issuances  (125)  (199)
Net cash used in financing activities  (556)  (11,424)
         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH  (505)  (166)
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH  40,349   4,634 
         
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:        
Beginning of period  40,412   35,742 
End of period $80,761  $40,376 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  January 30, February 1, Dollar Percent January 30, February 1, Dollar Percent
  2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change
Net Sales:                                
Commercial $30,085  $36,880  $(6,795)  (18.4)% $94,947  $120,566  $(25,619)  (21.2)%
Live Events  23,330   40,571   (17,241)  (42.5)  112,626   159,196   (46,570)  (29.3)
High School Park and Recreation  14,644   14,775   (131)  (0.9)  71,165   75,433   (4,268)  (5.7)
Transportation  11,769   13,916   (2,147)  (15.4)  41,590   53,264   (11,674)  (21.9)
International  14,311   21,515   (7,204)  (33.5)  44,822   74,365   (29,543)  (39.7)
  $94,139  $127,657  $(33,518)  (26.3)% $365,150  $482,824  $(117,674)  (24.4)%
Orders:                                
Commercial $34,806  $36,898  $(2,092)  (5.7)% $92,929  $119,059  $(26,130)  (21.9)%
Live Events  11,075   41,484   (30,409)  (73.3)  93,619   149,461   (55,842)  (37.4)
High School Park and Recreation  16,366   20,447   (4,081)  (20.0)  64,582   73,852   (9,270)  (12.6)
Transportation  12,991   16,203   (3,212)  (19.8)  37,713   55,410   (17,697)  (31.9)
International  11,650   19,992   (8,342)  (41.7)  55,864   75,827   (19,963)  (26.3)
  $86,888  $135,024  $(48,136)  (35.6)% $344,707  $473,609  $(128,902)  (27.2)%


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
  January 30, February 1,
  2021 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities $48,221  $6,190 
Purchases of property and equipment  (6,935)  (13,646)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment  470   244 
Free cash flow $41,756  $(7,212)

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.