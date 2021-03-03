ROCHESTER, Mich., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has been invited to present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees that include institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

OptimizeRx pre-recorded video webcast presentation is available today here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.optimizerx.com.

OptimizeRx CEO, Will Febbo, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He plans to discuss the company’s recently reported record 2020 results, with a 76% increase in revenue to $43.3 million largely driven by what is seen as a permanent shift to more digital enablement. The company also finished the year with a sales pipeline of more than $180 million, including enterprise deals valued at more than $50 million.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC “ROTH” is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com .

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

