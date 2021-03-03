Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Kick Scooters Market By Battery (Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) and Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)), By Voltage (36V, Below 24V, 48V and Greater than 48V), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Kick Scooters Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. In recent years, the evolution of kick scooters as a cost-efficient urban commuting alternative has gained popularity. This is primarily because they provide easy to use and stylish design feature. Rapid advancements in the electric scooter sharing industry are also anticipated to create lucrative growth possibilities for the kick scooter market during the forecast period.



Various countries like the U.S, France, Spain, and Germany have witnessed a considerable increase in the adoption of kick scooters in the past few years, a pattern anticipated to remain the same during the forecast years. In addition to this, electric scooter sharing start-ups are forming a partnership with leading manufacturers in the market to increase their customer base and improve their product offerings in the market. The demand for electric scooter sharing services is expected to be fueled by the increasing awareness about environment-friendly transportation alternatives, less expensive transportation, lower requirement for parking space, and simple to use options in traffic-congested cities.



In 2020, the overall micro-mobility industry was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Various electric scooter startups, like Bird and Lime, laid off their employees because of sluggish demand. However, these are temporary repercussions of the pandemic and the micro-mobility industry is anticipated to renew in the next few years. Moreover, the market is anticipated to exhibit growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendlier and hassle-free transportation alternatives, due to a surge in demand after COVID-19, and supportive government policies.



By Battery



Based on Battery, the market is segmented into Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) and Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH). The lithium-ion battery acquired the highest market size of the electric kick scooters industry. Li-Ion batteries offer performance and environmental benefits in comparison to sealed lead-acid batteries, which is anticipated to make Li-Ion technology the global traditional battery technology for electric kick scooters during the forecast period. Moreover, sealed lead-acid batteries include the probability of lead contamination during the process of manufacturing and disposal. Therefore, manufacturers favor Li-Ion batteries over sealed lead-acid batteries for electric kick scooters.



By Voltage



Based on Voltage, the market is segmented into 36V, Below 24V, 48V and Greater than 48V. Those electric kick scooters with a voltage higher than 48V provide benefits with respect to the range. These kick scooters release carbon dioxide at bearable cost levels. Functionalities like air conditioning compressors and turbocharges are offered by 48V products and these features are hard to install in 12V or 24V scooters. The urgent requirement to decrease carbon footprints is expected to boost the demand for high voltage electric kick scooters during the forecast period.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region maintained the biggest revenue share. The massive revenue share of the regional market is due to the existence of various OEM like SEGWAY INC., Xiaomi, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., and YADEA Technology Group Co., Ltd., in China. These companies acquire a major portion of their revenue by selling their scooters to electric scooter sharing service providers across the world. Various governments around the world like China, Japan, and India, are formulating mandates and regulations for vehicle charging infrastructure, which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for regional growth during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Xiaomi Corporation, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Golabs, Inc. (GOTRAX), Bird Rides, Inc., Swagtron (Zake IP Holdings, LLC), Segway, Inc. (Ninebot), IconBIT GmbH, Zhejiang Okai Vehicles Co., Ltd., and Govecs AG (DQuadrat Real Estate GmbH).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Electric Kick Scooters Market, by Battery

1.4.2 Global Electric Kick Scooters Market, by Voltage

1.4.3 Global Electric Kick Scooters Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Electric Kick Scooters Market by Battery

3.1 Global Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region

3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region

3.3 Global Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Electric Kick Scooters Market by Voltage

4.1 Global 36V Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region

4.2 Global Below 24V Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region

4.3 Global 48V Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region

4.4 Global Greater than 48V Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Electric Kick Scooters Market by Region

5.1 North America Electric Kick Scooters Market

5.2 Europe Electric Kick Scooters Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Electric Kick Scooters Market

5.4 LAMEA Electric Kick Scooters Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Xiaomi Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.2 Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Research & Development Expenses

6.3 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.4 Golabs, Inc. (GOTRAX)

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.5 Bird Rides, Inc.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.5.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.6 Swagtron (Zake IP Holdings, LLC)

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.7 Segway, Inc. (Ninebot)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8 IconBIT GmbH

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Zhejiang Okai Vehicles Co., Ltd.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Govecs AG (DQuadrat Real Estate GmbH)

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

