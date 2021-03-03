New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767743/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on ophthalmology therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven increase in prevalence of eye diseases, , and strong uptake of anti-VEGF inhibitors. In addition, increase in prevalence of eye diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ophthalmology therapeutics market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The ophthalmology therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Retinal disorder therapeutics

• Glaucoma therapeutics

• Dry eye disease therapeutics

• Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics

• Other therapeutics



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the approval of novel therapeutics and strong drug pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the ophthalmology therapeutics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ophthalmology therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Ophthalmology therapeutics market sizing

• Ophthalmology therapeutics market forecast

• Ophthalmology therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmology therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.. Also, the ophthalmology therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



