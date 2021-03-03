Brooklyn, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS CRM is proud to announce a new integration, Merchant Reporting Through SAM by Netevia for SignaPay ISOs. ISOs are now able to view SignaPay deposits, chargebacks, merchant account statuses, and statements alongside their portfolio-wide merchant reporting in IRIS CRM.

With the ability to analyze SignaPay reporting through SAM by Netevia in conjunction with their full merchant portfolio, ISOs can make better business decisions and grow their business faster.

SAM, also known as SignaPay Account Management, is SignaPay’s complimentary reporting tool. Data from SAM is now able to be integrated directly into ISOs’ IRIS CRM reporting, which means ISOs no longer have to access disparate systems in order to get the full view of their portfolio and overall business performance.

The new Merchant Reporting Through SAM by Netevia for SignaPay ISOs integration can be set up in just three steps, making it very convenient for ISOs to access the additional value of integrated, portfolio-wide reporting in their IRIS CRM site. ISOs can reach out to IRIS CRM’s support staff with any questions regarding the set up and functionality of the new integration.

About IRIS CRM:

IRIS CRM is a leading merchant services CRM designed specifically for the unique needs and challenges of independent sales organizations (ISOs), payment facilitators, and their merchants. IRIS CRM provides reporting on more than 300,000 active merchants each month and offers ISOs the ability to handle all of their merchant acquisition, onboarding, support, and residual income calculations through a single platform. By automating and streamlining the most repetitive and time-consuming tasks performed by ISOs, IRIS CRM enables agents, support staff, and management to spend less time on manual processes and more time on generating new revenue.

