TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (“Shawcor” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCL) today announced the appointment of Michael E. Reeves as the new President of Shawcor. Stephen M. Orr, will continue to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. This change is part of Shawcor’s ongoing management succession planning.



In his role as President, Mr. Reeves will report to the Chief Executive Officer and will assume responsibility for all of Shawcor’s operating segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems and Automotive and Industrial, effective immediately.

Mr. Reeves joins Shawcor with over twenty-five years of industry experience in progressively senior leadership roles at companies such as NOV and Schlumberger, culminating with his current role as President and CEO of Rubicon Oilfield International, a privately held enterprise. Mr. Reeves brings to Shawcor a wealth of management expertise and global experience with a proven track record in the development and execution of strategic initiatives to drive stakeholder value. Mr. Reeves holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Imperial College in London.

Shawcor Ltd. is a global company serving various sectors of the Infrastructure, Energy and Transportation markets through three reporting segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems and Automotive and Industrial. The Company operates through a global network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities and is valued for its integrity, technology and proven capability to execute the most complex projects in its industry.

