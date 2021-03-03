New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764058/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the orthopedic 3D printed devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for personalized orthopedic devices and rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity and increasing number of orthopedic implant surgeries. In addition, Increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The orthopedic 3D printed devices market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.



The orthopedic 3D printed devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Orthopedic implants

• Surgical planning

• Surgical instruments



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic 3D printed devices market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on orthopedic 3D printed devices market covers the following areas:

• Orthopedic 3D printed devices market sizing

• Orthopedic 3D printed devices market forecast

• Orthopedic 3D printed devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic 3d printed devices market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company. Also, the orthopedic 3d printed devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764058/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001