5 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our report on industrial computed tomography equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing regulatory compliance requirements and renewed demand from the oil and gas sector. In addition, technological benefits of using industrial CT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial computed tomography equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Region

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the technological benefits of using industrial CT as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial computed tomography equipment market covers the following areas:

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market sizing

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market forecast

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial computed tomography equipment market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, General Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nikon Corp., OMRON Corp., ProCon X-Ray GmbH, Shimadzu Corp., and YXLON International GmbH. Also, the industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

