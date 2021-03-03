PLANO, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Jonathon McKillip to serve as the President for its travel company, the newest Hapi Brands subsidiary that was recently announced.



McKillip’s experience in travel within the direct selling industry has spanned over 20+ years in more than 40 countries. His experience has focused on strategic leadership that has driven profitability and progress for rapid, sustained growth for emerging companies. He is a proven achiever, competitor and relationship builder who excels in exceeding aggressive business goals and delivering bottom line results. McKillip’s ability to understand today’s volatile business conditions and insight to articulate a compelling vision and inspire teams to top performance, effectively communicate, define strategy and develop tactical plans has led to his success in this marketplace.

With this appointment, Sharing Services President/CEO John “JT” Thatch said, “We are very excited to have Jon lead our travel company especially in light of our U.S. and international growth plans. He has the direct sales industry experience of a successful field leader and corporate executive. His leadership skills with top field leaders and his executive experience in the business make him an ideal fit."

McKillip stated, “I am honored and excited to work with the Sharing Services subsidiaries of companies to lead the launch of the new travel company. I am confident our dynamic travel platform will deliver unfettered access to tremendous savings while utilizing our new suite of travel-related products. We are thrilled to use the proven direct selling model to introduce this exciting travel opportunity to entrepreneurs worldwide.”

“Mr. McKillip will be leading this company domestically and internationally with a leading-edge platform of products tailored to the consumer like never before offered. He will work closely with our existing team of seasoned executives over the next several weeks to plan the launch worldwide. I look forward to working with him on this new brand and I’m excited for this next stage of company within our brand of companies,” said Bo Short, CEO of Elevacity Holdings, LLC, the parent of the new travel company.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity U.S., LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force).

For more information, visit: www.SHRGInc.com

