Paris, March 3, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services globally by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest NEAT report1.



The vendor study highlights that Atos has placed strong investments into the future of cybersecurity with multiple strategic acquisitions such as those of Paladion, digital.security, SEC Consult, In Fidem or Motiv, as well as through its studies on quantum computing’s effect on cybersecurity. With its work on edge computing and its partnership with Siemens on IoT security, NelsonHall believes Atos to be one of the strongest vendors in the OT/IoT security market.

NelsonHall also highlighted Atos’ strong use of analytics with the Atos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) which integrates AIsaac®, the Atos AI platform for cyber analytics and hybrid SecOps for ultimate threat detection.

“Atos has a robust portfolio, supported by its use of advanced analytics in cybersecurity and solid acquisition strategy – ultimately enabling clients to respond and recover from threats more rapidly and completely. Atos’ latest commitments and key partnerships have made it one of the strongest players in the OT/IoT security space, and positions Atos to strongly meet future client requirements.” says Mike Smart, Senior Analyst and Operations Officer at NelsonHall.

“We are delighted to be recognized by NelsonHall for our position as a leader in cyber resiliency services. We believe this recognition validates our strategy of expanding and consolidating our cybersecurity capabilities through key partnerships, acquisitions and R&D programs, and our ability to provide our clients with the most efficient end-to-end cybersecurity services.” says Chris Moret, SVP, Deputy Head of Digital Security and Head of Cybersecurity Services at Atos.

This NEAT report evaluated 11 service providers based on their abilities to deliver cyber resiliency services with immediate benefit and to meet future client requirements.

To access the full report “NelsonHall Cyber Resiliency Service NEAT”, visit: https://atos.net/nelsonhall-cyber-resiliency-services-neat-report-2021





More about Atos’ cybersecurity solutions: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security

1 NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT), Cyber Resiliency Services 2021, by Mike Smart, February 2021

About Atos:

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

