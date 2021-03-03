Biopipe Subsidiary, BPipe Corporation successfully installs a 35m3/day sewage wastewater treatment plant in the Philippines.



Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) is focused on innovative, scalable and disruptive decentralized wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Our flagship system is the Biopipe STP, which is a highly scalable onsite sludge, odor and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology. BPipe is an equity joint venture established in the Philippines to pursue both sewage and industrial wastewater treatment opportunities for technologies within our portfolio.

Mr. Freddie Canta, President of BPipe said, "We are very excited to announce the successful installation of Biopipe's pilot plant in the Philippines. The installation at Ozean 8 Trading Corporation, an exporter of local seafood, demonstrates the distinctive environmentally friendly features of Biopipe's no sludge technology. The actual assembly and installation process took less than a month and the system is now delivering clean water discharge. Rather than disposing of toxic water, Biopipe's water discharge is suitable to be reused for irrigation and cleaning purposes. We customized this 35m³ (9,250) system to fit within a 12m² footprint, demonstrating Biopipe's flexibility in tight spaces."

According to Biopipe Global Corp. CMO, Ms. Nina F. Aquino, "Ammonia and phosphorus reduction remain the dominant difficulties for traditional domestic sewage treatment technologies in the Philippines. New government discharge standards require all commercial establishments to treat wastewater on-site to <0.5 mg/L of ammonia and <1 mg/L of phosphate. The Biopipe pilot project in Taguig City, Philippines showcases an innovative, sludge-free, odorless, low noise, low footprint STP that effectively reduces nutrient levels to compliance. These unique factors have contributed to the increase in interest from potential clients, architects and engineers as we have started to receive proposals and ocular visit requests from different business sectors with potential projects ranging from 15 CMD to 3,000 CMD. We expect an increase in orders as we ramp up marketing efforts around the successful completion of the Biopipe Ozean 8 Trading Corporation pilot project."

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. Our Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems.

About BPipe

BPipe is a Philippine subsidiary of Biopipe. The Company is engaged in sales, marketing, distribution, installation, and maintenance of Biopipe STP, Abrimix ETP, Glanris Media and Goslyn FOG and other technologies through Biopipe's global partnerships.

