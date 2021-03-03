F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 3 March 2021, 15.00 EET

Changes in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares

F-Secure Corporation has today transferred without consideration a total of 108,300 of the company's own shares to key employees earned based on the earning period 2018‒2020 of the share-based long-term incentive plan. The plan was directed to 67 key employees, including the members of the Leadership Team.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 441,790 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



