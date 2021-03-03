Las Vegas , March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) Cytta Corp. is pleased to announce that the inaugural version of the “Cytta Show” has now been posted on our YouTube channel for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel . The somewhat aptly and creatively named “Cytta Show” is composed of actual live Cytta Team members, playing themselves and opining extemporaneously about Cytta’s vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilizations, markets, the possible meaning of life and much, much, more.



We hope that we are providing interesting information, and with many more interesting videos to come, we would ask that you click the link ( Cytta Corp YouTube Channel .), watch, like, subscribe and please take the time to comment and/or make gentle, thoughtful, and positive suggestions.

Eventually, we may get some swag to reward any faithful acolytes based on their commitment and participation. It has been said, that only after watching the video several times does the true depth of its subtle and hidden meanings and brilliant cinematography emerge. And on a more serious note, it will also be readily apparent that all Cytta Team members care passionately about the Company and its very important and timely mission. Please join us at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel .

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) develops industry advancing products utilizing paradigm shifting technology. Our proprietary SUPR ISR technology is the most powerful codec in the world and is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN ICS system seamlessly streams and integrates omnidirectionally all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time video and audio situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergency situations, security, military and all their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send omnidirectionally more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube for our new Cytta Show Video highlighting Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilizations, and markets.

