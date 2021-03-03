SHENZHEN, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the appointment of Dongfeng Wang to Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Wang will be responsible for blockchain and digital assets business development and will be a driving force for the Company to uncover marketplace opportunities.



“We are pleased to bolster our management team by adding Mr. Wang’s experience and expertise in blockchain and investment. As we seek to tap into the blockchain and digital asset market, Mr. Wang is exactly the transformational leader we need to seize the opportunities," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.

Mr. Dongfeng Wang, age 45, has 22 years of work experience in the Internet industry. He has gone through the era of PC Internet and mobile Internet, and deeply participated in the growing blockchain Internet. His rich entrepreneurship experience put him in the forefront of development trends in digital revolution, and enabled him to accumulate great management expertise in enterprise positioning and corporate innovation.

In 2004, Mr. Wang founded Zcom Digital Magazine, one of the earliest e-magazine platforms in China. In 2009, Mr. Wang co-founded Forgame Group, a company engaged in the business of game and fintech in China, and successfully listed the company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2013. In 2017, Mr. Wang started investments in blockchain technology and digital assets mining operations as a venture partner of Longling Capital Co. Ltd, a Chinese venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage and angel investments. Mr. Wang graduated from Beijing Construction University with a bachelor’s degree in International Trade.

