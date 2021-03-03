SPOKANE, Wash., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien (Nasdaq: KSPN) announced today that it is one of the only third-party sellers currently approved to sell on Target.com. Kaspien is selling on Target.com as a Target Plus partner, which is a third-party company that sells and ships items directly to customers through Target.com and the Target apps. Kaspien's Target Plus partnership creates an opportunity for sellers to grow their businesses through a historically inaccessible platform.



Target launched the Target Plus Partner program in 2019 as a way to thoughtfully expand its product offerings in popular categories, like home, toys, electronics and sporting goods. Unlike other marketplaces, Target hand-picks the sellers and brands, rather than allowing any seller to list products on Target.com. As a result, “Target’s invite-only marketplace has less than 300 sellers, despite traffic on the website growing more than 50% last year,” according to Marketplace Pulse. As a result, brands selling via approved Target Plus partners like Kaspien experience virtually no competition on this fast-growing marketplace.

Kaspien was invited to the selective program in early 2020 and worked closely with Target Plus to confirm the brands and products it would sell. Since partnering, Kaspien has taken a strategic approach to testing out each approved category for optimization. Currently, the platform represents four brands that span 30 product listings in the baby, pets, sports and toys categories.

“I’m extremely excited about what the initial results we’re seeing on Target.com means for our partners,” said Megan Lauterbach, General Manager of Retail at Kaspien. “The average revenue per listing on Target.com during Q4 2020 was 9x what we saw on Walmart’s marketplace, an early indicator that Target will be a very meaningful platform for eligible brands in 2021. As we continue to ramp up our Target.com efforts, we’re seeing many of our brands expressing interest in the platform, and I look forward to continuing strategic expansion of our catalog in partnership with Target’s product selection team.”

As eCommerce continues to grow, so does the need for brands to diversify the platforms on which they sell. Because Target Plus is a gated platform, partnering with approved sellers like Kaspien is one of the most direct routes to sell products on the marketplace. In addition to gaining access to the marketplace, brands also benefit from Kaspien’s easy fulfillment solutions and marketing expertise.

When partnering with Kaspien to sell products through Target Plus, brands ship their labeled inventory into Kaspien’s third-party logistics network, which packages and ships the products as orders come in. Kaspien handles all customer returns.

When it comes to marketing, Kaspien utilizes its 13 years of marketplace experience to adapt product listing best practices for Target.com. For every Target.com listing, Kaspien implements optimized listing titles and content, uploads a variety of images to showcase the item, and promptly responds to any shopper’s questions.

Any brands that are interested in partnering with Kaspien to sell on Target.com should reach out via Kaspien's website. However, due to Target Plus's category restrictions and stringent requirements, brands should understand that it is only possible to onboard Target-approved products onto Target.com.

About Kaspien

Kaspien is a leading eCommerce growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, the Spokane-based company has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, ZippyPaws and others. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

Contact Information

Marissa Pasillas

PR Manager, Walker Sands

marissa.pasillas@walkersands.com