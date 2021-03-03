-- Model is predictive for human efficacy for binge eating --



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE:DRUG), is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced that studies conducted with its BMB proprietary 5-HT 2C agonists show efficacy in rodent models of binge eating.



“These early positive results are very encouraging and represent an important step forward, as we work to unlock the potential of our proprietary compounds. Binge eating disorder (“BED”) in young adults has increased significantly during the pandemic. Existing therapeutics have well-known limitations, and according to National Eating Disorder Association data, 57% of people with BED never receive pharmacological treatment. We look forward to continuing our investigation and addressing this widespread unmet medical need,” stated Ian McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Minds.

“There is great need to improve treatment of binge eating disorder, and Bright Minds has an innovative new medication candidate to suppress food intake, especially high-caloric palatable foods,” stated Dr. Kathryn A. Cunningham, Center for Addiction Research, University of Texas Medical Branch.

Study Design and Preclinical Findings

The study was directed by leading researcher, Dr. Kathryn A. Cunningham, Director, Center for Addiction Research, University of Texas Medical Branch. The binge eating rodent study used a validated rat model where rodents were habituated to a high fat feeding paradigm. In particular, this rodent model displays the objective characteristics of a binge eating episode, in humans, with consumption of a large amount of high fat palatable food in a short period of time, but also the characteristics of loss of control during the episode. This model is predictive for human efficacy for compounds designed to control binge eating.

The proprietary BMB compound is a novel well characterized 5-HT 2C agonist with no 5-HT 2A or 5-HT 2B agonist activity. Using lorcaserin as the reference compound, the BMB compound was tested at a range of potentially clinically relevant doses, and found to be comparable. Lorcaserin is a well characterized 5-HT 2C agonist originally approved for the treatment of obesity, previously demonstrated to suppress binge eating behavior in this rodent model, and no longer on the market.

The BMB compound reduced binge intake to a similar extent as lorcaserin reduction. There was a clear dose response with the highest doses tested showing an approximate reduction in binge eating by 50%. This reduction in binge eating was accompanied by significant decreased body weight during the 24-hour evaluation period.

About Binge Eating Disorder

Binge eating disorder is a severe, life-threatening and treatable eating disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of eating large quantities of food (often very quickly and to the point of discomfort); a feeling of a loss of control during the binge; experiencing shame, distress or guilt afterwards; and not regularly using unhealthy compensatory measures (e.g., purging) to counter the binge eating. It is the most common eating disorder in the United States with a lifetime prevalence of 2.8% in females and 1% in males.”

Serotonin Agonists and Binge Eating Disorder and Opioid Use Disorder

Central serotonin systems have long been associated with the control of ingestive behavior, and the modulation of behavioral effects of psychostimulants, opioids, alcohol, and nicotine. 5-HT2C receptor agonists likely act directly on these hypothalamic circuits to alter metabolic aspects of feeding, as well as act on the pre-frontal cortex and ventro-tegmental area to control feeding behavior. 5-HT 2C agonists also have a broad role in the reduction of drug seeking behaviors via altering neurocircuits and so have the potential to treat substance use disorders (Higgins and Fletcher).

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next generation serotonin agonists designed to precisely target abnormalities in neurocircuitry that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. The Company is developing targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds leveraging its world class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds drugs extenuate the therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds while minimizing the side effects thereby creating superior drugs to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

