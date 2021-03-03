TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, has announced that it has achieved Microsoft IP Azure Co-sell Ready (“co-sell”) status for its LedgerPay solution, which officially activates Microsoft’s sales team in assisting with commercializing the product.



Microsoft initially kickstarted the co-sell program to allow Microsoft and its top partners to drive joint sales initiatives more effectively by synergistically going to market together. In order to earn the co-sell status, partners are required to have a commercial-ready solution that completes technical validations, an in-house sales team, and a robust go-to-market strategy.

LedgerPay is the only combined payment processing and payment intelligence platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud that transforms everyday credit or debit purchase transaction data into seamless customer loyalty for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar merchants. As the Company finalizes its recently announced bank sponsorship, earning the co-sell status will officially activate Microsoft’s sales team and expand the LedgerPay sales footprint.

“Achieving the ‘Co-sell Ready’ status reflects our elite relationship with Microsoft and significantly augments our sales efforts, as we are able to leverage their resources and execute a joint go-to-market initiative,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “The beauty of our partnership is that both parties benefit from collaborations like this. In the same way we are able to gain access to Microsoft’s sales team, we also provide a tremendous value-add for Microsoft, as the only cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform in their portfolio. Microsoft’s sales team will also play a vital role in helping us tap into the retail, and financial services market. This achievement is a noteworthy milestone in our roadmap, and we look forward to the scaling and commercialization of LedgerPay.”

To learn more about LedgerPay’s listing on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, please click here.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as emPerformTM and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. LedgerPay is an innovative payments intelligence platform and data insights solution that transforms everyday debit or credit purchase transaction data into seamless customer loyalty for merchants. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to proposed activities and strategy. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to successfully execute the LedgerPay strategy, additional steps needed to achieve the general marketability and commercialization of LedgerPay, the ability to successfully execute on the Company's corporate strategies, the limited history of operations of the Company's LedgerPay business and future business strategy, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated May 15, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release