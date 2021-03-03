MARIETTA, Ga., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 available to view on-demand beginning at 2:00 PM ET through the entirety of the conference

Management Participants: Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: Click here to access

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM ET

Management Participants: Timothy R. Wright and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development

Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management at the above conferences may contact their respective H.C. Wainwright or Oppenheimer representative.

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the links above. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Jack Howarth

404-360-5681

investorrelations@mimedx.com