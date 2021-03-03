New York, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders by regulating cellular damage response pathways, reported that Lisa Ricciardi and James O’Brien, Cognition’s chief executive and chief financial officers, would be making a company presentation at the annual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Ms. Ricciardi and Mr. O’Brien will provide an update on the company’s recent corporate and clinical accomplishments as well as plans underway to evolve the business through capital acquisition and pipeline progress. In addition, the company will be available to meet with current and prospective investors through the conference’s one-on-one platform. An on-demand company presentation will be available beginning at 7:00am ET on March 9, 2021 and will be accessible from Cognition’s Events webpage.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has discovered and is developing a pipeline of novel, disease modifying, oral drug candidates to treat a broad array of neurodegenerative and neuro-ophthalmic disorders. Our pipeline compounds uniquely target the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor, a key regulator of the cellular damage response. CT1812, our lead product candidate, is being assessed in a comprehensive clinical program for Alzheimer’s disease, including a 540-person Phase 2 study in collaboration with ACTC and supported by a competitive grant from the National Institute on Aging. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com.

