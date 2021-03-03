Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Metrology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the market for 3D metrology with regard to its applications across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for 3D metrology in 2020 and projects the expected market size through 2025.
The industrial revolution is driving modern measurement systems in manufacturing plants. Innovations in manufacturing plants make production processes more effective and efficient, simultaneously lowering costs. These plants also use 3D metrology via precision measurement to obtain 3D data from the objects. Coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), portable handheld 3D scanners and laser trackers are used to make these measurements.
There is a wide range of 3D metrology available with features that can be customized to fit requirements and applications: quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and others. 3D metrology is based on factors such as the application, size and shape to be measured, the need for portability, and the working environment.
The global market for 3D metrology is segmented by offering, product type, end-use industry, application and region. In terms of the offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software and services. Product types are CMM, VMM, AOI, form measurement and others. The market for 3D metrology is segmented by end-use industry: automotive, aerospace and defense, medical, electronics, energy and power, mining, architecture and construction, heavy machinery industry and others. Automotive currently accounts for the dominant share of the market and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
3D metrology ensures the quality of parts and components, so that fit and function areas intended despite different languages, processes and measurement systems. In the automotive industry, metrology ensures that vehicles and their parts are accurately and precisely manufactured, measured and assembled per standards. 3D metrology includes techniques and precision measuring tools such as coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) and precision measurement sensors. A continuously growing demand to maximize the performance and quality of manufactured components and parts with inspection solutions is a major factor driving the 3D metrology market.
There are various players offering metrology services in accordance with the needs of the end-use industry. 3D services provide in-depth, non-contact 3D measurement and inspection of any size, shape, form and surface across multiple end-use industries: automotive, aerospace, medical, energy and architecture and construction.
Leading players in this market include Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Nikon Metrology, Carl Zeiss, KLA-Tencor, Jenoptik, Renishaw, Mitutoyo Corp., Perceptron, 3D Digital. and Automated Precision Inc. These companies invest in 3D metrology to improve operations in manufacturing facilities.
