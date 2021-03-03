New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724788/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on metallurgical coal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for steel and high demand for by-products of cooking process. In addition, increasing demand for steel is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The metallurgical coal market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The metallurgical coal market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Steelmaking

• Non-steelmaking



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the global urbanization growth as one of the prime reasons driving the metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metallurgical coal market covers the following areas:

• Metallurgical coal market sizing

• Metallurgical coal market forecast

• Metallurgical coal market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metallurgical coal market vendors that include Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA. Also, the metallurgical coal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

