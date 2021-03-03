New York, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Open Source Intelligence Market By Sources (Public Government Data, Internet, Commercial Data, Professional & Academic Publications, Grey Literature, and Media), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Security Type (Data Analytics, Dark Web Analysis, Text Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Human Intelligence), and By Application (Private Sector, National Security, Public Sector, Military & Defense, and Homeland Security): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

“According to the research study, the global Open Source Intelligence Market was estimated at USD 4,641 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32,049 Million by 2027. The global Open Source Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.72% from 2019 to 2027”.

Open-source intelligence is the information gathered from publicly accessible sources that are to be utilized from an intelligence perspective. In the intelligence community, the terminology ‘open’ is referred to as overt and is related to collective intelligence or open-source software. Furthermore, open-source intelligence finds a plethora of applications in national security, business intelligence, and legal enforcement agencies. Additionally, it adds value to the work of analysts using non-sensitive intelligence for answering categorized, non-classified, and proprietary intelligence needs of myriad intelligence domains.

Breakthroughs in unstructured data analytics will steer the business trends

Today, unstructured data analysis has become an aphorism or a catchphrase. In addition to this, developments taking place in unstructured data analytics have opened new vistas for the business. Moreover, the unstructured data is likely to garner more popularity due to its ability to assist the firms to know their consumers & deliver them excellent goods & services.

Furthermore, large-scale usage of social networking sites has increased the proportion of user-generated content. This includes images or pictures, personal or professional information sharing, video, and forums. This increased amount of user-generated content helps the intelligence units to collate as well as examine the real-time data, thereby steering the market growth over the forecast period. Nonetheless, issues pertaining to trust as well as credibility are anticipated to impede the growth of the open-source intelligence industry over the forecast timeframe. However, rapid developments taking place across big data analytics and AI are predicted to enable the conversion of a large number of data points into manageable databases for intelligence analysts. This will offer new growth avenues for the market over the forecast timeline, thereby nullifying the impact of the hindrances on the market over the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Sail Labs Technology GmbH,

Palantir Technologies,

Verint Systems,

Recorded Future Inc.,

3i-MIND Technologies GmbH,

SensePost,

Alfresco Software Inc.,

Thales Group,

Ascertain Solutions,

CybelAngel,

Semantic,

Dassault Systèmes,

Qwarie,

Datalkz,

Digimind,

Expert System S.p.A.,

KB Crawl,

Kriptia SRL,

OSINT Solutions Inc.,

Raytheon Company,

Vesper Group AB.

On-Premises to dominate the deployment type segment by 2027 in terms of value

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the one-time deployment costs. Furthermore, small-sized firms have issues pertaining to security & on-premises equip these firms with a robust data security facility.

National security segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The segmental surge during the forecast period is credited to the use of open-source intelligence data for the purpose of strategic planning at the national level to combat criminal activities. Apart from this, open-source intelligence is predicted to offer the national security agency the ability to improve the security intelligence to fight terrorist activities and thereby safeguard the national interests.

The study provides a decisive view of the Open Source Intelligence market by segmenting the market based on the sources, deployment type, security type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027.

The large-scale usage of social networking sites has increased the proportion of user-generated content. This comprises images or pictures, personal or professional information sharing, video, and forums. This increased amount of user-generated content helps the intelligence units to collate as well as examine the real-time data, thereby steering the market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, issues pertaining to trust as well as credibility are anticipated to impede the growth of the open-source intelligence industry over the forecast timeframe. However, rapid developments taking place across big data analytics and AI are predicted to enable the conversion of a large number of data points into manageable databases for intelligence analysts. This, in turn, will offer new growth avenues for the market over the forecast timeframe, thereby nullifying the impact of the hindrances on the market over the forecast period.

Based on the sources, the market for open-source intelligence is divided into Public Government Data, Internet, Commercial Data, Professional & Academic Publications, Grey Literature, and Media. In terms of deployment type, the industry is divided into On-Premises and Cloud. On the basis of security type, the market is classified into Data Analytics, Dark Web Analysis, Text Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Human Intelligence. Application-wise, the market is segmented into Private Sector, National Security, Public Sector, Military & Defense, and Homeland Security.

The Asia Pacific to dominate the overall market growth by 2027

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone during the period from 2019 to 2027 is owing to swift digitization along with large-scale demand for open-source intelligence data by government institutes across the region.

Browse the full “Open Source Intelligence Market By Sources (Public Government Data, Internet, Commercial Data, Professional & Academic Publications, Grey Literature, and Media), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Security Type (Data Analytics, Dark Web Analysis, Text Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Human Intelligence), and By Application (Private Sector, National Security, Public Sector, Military & Defense, and Homeland Security): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/open-source-intelligence-market-by-sources-public-government-143

This report segments the Open Source Intelligence market as follows:

Open Source Intelligence Market: By Sources Analysis

Public Government Data

Internet

Commercial Data

Professional & Academic Publications

Grey Literature

Media

Open Source Intelligence Market: By Deployment Type Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud

Open Source Intelligence Market: By Security Type Analysis

Data Analytics

Dark Web Analysis

Text Analytics

Big Data

Artificial Intelligence

Content Intelligence

Human Intelligence

Open Source Intelligence Market: By Application Analysis

Private Sector

National Security

Public Sector

Military & Defense

Homeland Security

Key Features of Open Source Intelligence Market Report:

Open Source Intelligence Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Open Source Intelligence Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Open Source Intelligence Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Open Source Intelligence Market segments’ trend and forecast

Open Source Intelligence Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Open Source Intelligence Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Open Source Intelligence Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

