Reasons for Doing This Study
Technological advances over the last three centuries have helped make people's lives easier and richer. Technology has continually advanced to a higher level from one era to the next, starting with the Industrial Revolution. Now, we are seeing the start of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 4.0.
The First Industrial Revolution followed the proto-industrialization period. This industrial revolution started in the eighteenth century with the advent of the steam engine when steam began powering everything from agriculture machinery to textile manufacturing. This industrial revolution is also called 'The Age of Mechanical Production.' Agrarian societies gave way to urbanization with steam power.
The Second Industrial Revolution began toward the end of the nineteenth century with massive technological advancements that led to the emergence of new sources of energy such as electricity, gas and oil. Other important advances in The Second Industrial Revolution included developments in steel production, chemicals and methods of communication such as the telegraph and the telephone. The Second Industrial Revolution is considered the most important one to this day because of the inventions of the automobile and the plane at the beginning of the twentieth century.
The Third Industrial Revolution was brought forth through the rise of electronics, telecommunications and of course computers. Through these new technologies, the third industrial revolution opened the doors to space exploration, Internet communications and biotechnology.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution can be described as the blurring of boundaries between the physical, digital and biological worlds. It is a fusion of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing, and other technologies. Industry 4.0 is emerging within subsets of various vertical industries, with one of the first being the pharmaceutical industry.
