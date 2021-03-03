New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483753/?utm_source=GNW

43 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our report on oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of oil terminals and benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation. In addition, expansion of oil terminals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pipeline

• LNG and terminal



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies new exploration policies as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market covers the following areas:

• Oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market sizing

• Oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market forecast

• Oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

