In the U. S, which leads the world in energy wastages, the losses stand at about 1.5% to 2.5% of revenues. As the social, economic and environmental cost of energy wastages rises, it can no longer be considered as a part of operational business costs. Reducing wastages is emerging as a priority for utilities not only for improving bottom-line but also for enhancing sustainability and conformance to energy regulations. Energy related GHG emissions without technical energy efficiency gains stands at an estimated 40 Gt of CO2 in 2020. With implementation of energy efficiency emissions can be reduced to 32 Gt of CO2. The scenario will create opportunities for energy efficiency solutions. The role of energy efficiency in long-term climate change goals will undeniably become bigger. Utilities present the right business candidates for heat recovery steam generators, given that the cost of non-technical energy losses in utilities stands at US$100.5 billion in 2020, a figure which will rise to US$120.8 billion by 2025. Utility spending on energy efficiency programs globally is therefore on the rise, benefiting investments in heat recovery steam generator (HRSG). Reduced cost of electricity, better energy performance, increased reliability and higher profits are all for the picking by adroit utilities deploying the technology.
Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) is primarily an energy recovery heat exchanger that is responsible for recovering heat through a hot gas stream, including waste gas stream or combustion turbine. HRSGs produce steam that could be utilized in a cogeneration process or utilized for driving steam turbines through a combined cycle for generating power or generating steam for factories or district heating. HRSG comprises the most significant part in cogeneration power plants and combined cycles. Steam, a major source of energy, comprises an important part within the energy supply system, performing various important functions, including district heating or operating a turbine in the form of process steam for industrial use. Consequently, HRSG that falls between a steam turbine and a gas turbine significantly increases the overall efficiency of a plant, minimizing fuel costs. The systems also offer more flexibility in part load operations while changing loads, or by using diverter bypass stack systems.
Over the coming few years, a combination of factors, including significant reduction in the prices of natural gas, due to its abundant supply; expansion of applications; and a scenario of favorable regulations among others is expected to drive demand growth for combined heat and power or cogeneration systems worldwide. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing need for eco-friendly, economic, and energy-efficient power generation technologies to meet the ever-increasing demand for electricity worldwide, significant reduction in the prices of natural gas due to its abundant supply; expanding applications; steady evolution of the next generation technologies such as Trigeneration and Quattro generation; and favorable regulatory environment. Technology advancements and increased cooperation from utilities, financiers, businesses and industries are also expected to provide the required impetus to continuous growth of cogeneration projects in the coming years. Robust demand for microCHP systems, particularly from the residential and SME sectors represent another important growth driver. Key factors driving adoption of microCHP systems include reduction in consumers’ electricity bills, and efficient harvesting of heat produced during the power generation process for space and water heating purposes.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Heat Recovery Steam Generators: A Prelude
Design and Functionality
HRSG Categories
Specialized HRSG Varieties and Functionalities
Global Heat Recovery System Generator (HRSG) Market Set to
Witness Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Witness
Faster Growth
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Application Holds the Major
Share, Combined Cycle Application to Witness Rapid Growth
Utilities - The Largest End-use Market for HRSGs
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Energy Consumption and Demand for Electricity to Drive
the Demand for HRSGs
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Rising Focus on Cogeneration Technology Drives the Demand for
Heat Recovery Steam Generators
CHP Share of Total Electricity Generation in Major Countries
Worldwide
CHP Installed Capacity (in MWe) in Major Countries Worldwide
Heat Recovery Steam Generators Allow CCGT Plants to Achieve
High Efficiency
Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Demand
Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-
Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019
Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by
Price: 2019
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:
2018
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives up the Demand for HRSG
Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2016 and 2018 by Region
Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a
Fillip to HRSG Market
World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020
Innovative HRSG Designs and Upgrades Improve Performance and
Efficiency
Recent Developments in the HRSG Space
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
