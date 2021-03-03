AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference on March 9-10, 2021.



Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and are scheduled to present as follows:

B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Webcast: https://briley-energy-and-tech.mysequire.com/company?company_id=e7834b39-70b1-411b-a0be-88e003748e2f

A webcast replay of the presentation session and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website. To schedule a one-on-one, please contact your B. Riley representative.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.



Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter

T: 212-838-3777

IdealPowerIR@lhai.com