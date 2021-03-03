SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blast Public Relations announces the appointment of advertising pioneer Warren Pickett as VP, Brand Strategy. In this new role, Warren will contribute to the overall expansion of the 20-year-old PR agency.



As a leader in the advertising and marketing technology space, Blast specializes in helping B2B and B2C clients grow their businesses through strategic PR services including custom PR plans, content development, M&A support, crisis communications, brand architecture and more.

“Warren has a wealth of experience in digital marketing and ad delivery as well as insights into the content needs of today’s technology, SaaS and service organizations,” said Don Knox, Managing Partner. “His combined industry and editorial background bring a unique advantage to our brand and to our clients.”

Pickett will help Blast advance client relations, identify growth opportunities, secure new customers, expand content offerings and provide leading research. Blast has a unique viewpoint on the industry thanks to the clients it represents and the subject matter the agency covers. Being on the cutting edge, Blast can share timely research and insights into vital industry themes and what's next for today’s consumer and business sectors.

“I’ve always admired the talent at Blast that has elevated the agency as a leader in the industry,” Pickett said. “I’m excited to join, and in this position, I can finally bring together my ad tech, digital/performance marketing and e-commerce experience to strengthen our clients’ efforts.”

In addition to Pickett’s appointment, Blast has made strategic promotions internally, elevating Matt Caldecutt to Executive Vice President; Lorene Bagley Kane to VP, People and Culture; Lacy Talton to Vice President; Katie Sanders to Executive Director of Content; Kristen Frizzelle to Senior PR Specialist and Kaitlyn DeSimone to PR Specialist. These promotions will bolster client satisfaction and allow for continued growth and expansion of the agency. Blast has always nurtured best-in-class PR professionals and these advancements reflect the dedication our team has not only to our clients but to the agency as a whole. Our deep, long-standing industry relationships are unparalleled and that has always been due to our employees who excel at their jobs.

About Blast PR:

Blast PR is a full-service public relations and marketing services firm committed to driving measurable results for our clients. With virtual offices in Santa Barbara, California, Austin, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina, San Francisco, California and now Denver, Colorado, the agency connects clients with the industry nationwide. For 20 years, Blast has delivered strategic PR and marketing services to digital innovators, leading consumer and business brands, top organizations and worthy non-profits.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

Don Knox

Blast PR

877-544-6676

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01852a16-1595-46c2-bc33-45d668b9c494