AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has closed a five-year contract expansion for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) platform and patented MaaS Location Based Services (“LBS”) software at Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”) in Prescott, Arizona.

Incorporated in 1942, YRMC is the region’s leading not-for-profit healthcare system with two acute care hospitals, a network of primary and specialty care clinics, outpatient health and wellness centers, cardiac diagnostic centers, and outpatient medical imaging centers. Together, YRMC’s network of services provides medical care and wellness resources to a geographic area encompassing 5,500 square miles and covering the communities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey, Humboldt, Mayer, Paulden, Bagdad, Yarnell, Kirkland, Skull Valley, and Crown King.

Phunware’s patented MaaS LBS software and beacon maintenance solution delivers proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across campuses and facilities while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both facility staff and administrators. The software is not only ADA compliant , addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but it also transitions seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.

This expanded deployment of Phunware’s MaaS platform at YRMC enables even more patients, staff members and visitors to easily engage with critical healthcare functions and navigate over 22 million square feet of covered medical facilities across Dignity Health’s growing network.

“Dignity Health’s leadership team has embraced digital transformation and is setting the standard for patient care by leveraging our cutting edge, state-of-the-art technology,” said Alan S. Knitowski , President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We are excited to work with the team at YRMC, which represents the 40th deployment of our MaaS LBS software for Dignity Health.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

About CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit Health is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. With its national office in Chicago and a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 137 hospitals and more than 1000 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2019, Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health had combined revenues of nearly $29 billion and provided $4.45 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs.

Learn more at www.commonspirit.org .

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & Phun ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month . For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com , https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

