VENICE, FL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) ("CyberloQ" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced authentication algorithms and geofencing capabilities for data control, today provides a review of the Company’s market opportunities, current initiatives and revenue model.

To our Shareholders,

We would like to thank you for your continued support as we advance our operations to become a recognizable, key player in cybersecurity. We are pleased to provide you an update on our operations, current opportunities and plans for growth.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

According to Juniper Research, ecommerce merchants are expected to lose $25 billion to online payment fraud by 2024. The COVID-19 global pandemic has only increased the use of ecommerce and online banking, which in turn drives greater demand for technologies that enable secure online transactions.

As the need for cyber security solutions increases, CyberloQ continues to focus on banking fraud prevention and credit management through its proprietary CyberloQ™ and TurnScor™ software. We believe merchants are primarily responsible for the safekeeping of clients’ assets and personal information, but consumers must also take measures to protect their personal financial data; it's our mission to provide tools that enable them to do so (https://CyberloQ.com/why-cyberloq/).

Secure online payments are vital for the success of ecommerce, and we believe CyberloQ provides the solution for proactive, comprehensive cybersecurity.

TECHNOLOGY

CyberloQ’s customizable data security solutions provide an additional layer of protection to consumers, merchants and e-commerce as a whole, while TurnScor credit management platform provides consumers a cost-effective way to manage and repair their credit profiles.

· CyberloQ™ is a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts. Through the use of a customer’s smart-phone, CyberloQ uses a multi-factor authentication system to control access to a bank card; transaction type or amount; website; database or digital service. The mobile applications for CyberloQ have been built, and have been successfully integrated into the banking ecosystem.

· TurnScor™ is a web-based proprietary software platform which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes. Although consumers can sign-up for TurnScor on their own, the Company also intends to market TurnScor to certain institutional clients, where appropriate, in conjunction with CyberloQ as a value-added benefit to offer their customers. This combination will give consumers the bonus ability to control and repair their credit in anonymity.

REVENUE MODEL

The CyberloQ and TurnScor technologies create two revenue streams, each with a distinct marketing strategy designed to expand visibility, both domestic and International, and the application of our products among retail and wholesale/institutional customers.

Retail –

Our retail model will allow for the direct marketing of our brands to consumers. The CyberloQ executive team is in late-stage discussions with a large direct marketing company regarding the development and launch of a digital wallet that would include the CyberloQ and TurnScor technologies. If negotiations are finalized, the direct response company will create a marketing program to present the e-wallet to its multi-million customer data-base, and then explore the launch of regional and national campaigns.

We are confident this unique combination of a cybersecurity digital wallet and a state-of-the-art credit repair portal will give CyberloQ a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Wholesale/institutional –

Our wholesale/institutional revenue strategy calls for customized licensing agreements that will provide online security to businesses, fintech companies, databases, governments, healthcare institutions, online service providers, financial institutions, online gaming space and more. These licensing agreements allow our clients to offer the CyberloQ technology to their customers as a value-added service or as an additional product. This allows our clients the ability to design the strategy that best suits their needs and those of their customers.

An example of this model is our re-seller agreement with Transact Payments Malta Ltd. (“TPML”) in Europe and Asia. Per the agreement, the licensing fee structure provides CyberloQ as a value-added service to its network, then passes the licensing costs to its customers. Learn more about this structure here https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-cyberloq-technologies-cloq/ .

We also have a re-seller agreement with Strategic Solutions Integrated, LLC ( SSI ) in the greater Virginia area to assist with the Dept. of Defense and other government related entities (www.SSI-inc.org).

COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDER VALUE

We would like to reiterate our focus on establishing effective sales and marketing strategies that will enable the Company to safeguard e-commerce while increasing our corporate growth and shareholder value. Based on the growth plan defined, we are expanding the infrastructure required to handle large scale clients on a global basis, and will provide additional shareholder updates as they become available.

Thank you again for your trust and support,

The CyberloQ Executive Team

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/.

