New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956922/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Back-End Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Middle Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Front-End Service Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR
In the global Front-End Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 168-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956922/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Back-End Services (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Back-End Services (Service) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Back-End Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Middle Services (Service) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Middle Services (Service) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Middle Services (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Front-End Service (Service) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Front-End Service (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Front-End Service (Service) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the United
States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Market
Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Healthcare RCM Outsourcing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare RCM Outsourcing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Japanese Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Healthcare RCM Outsourcing in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 47: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Europe in US$
Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in France by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Healthcare RCM Outsourcing in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare RCM Outsourcing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare RCM Outsourcing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 77: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic
Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956922/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: