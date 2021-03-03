New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956918/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Apps segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR
The Healthcare Mobility Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 18.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.
Enterprise Platforms Segment to Record 23.4% CAGR
In the global Enterprise Platforms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956918/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Mobility Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mobile Devices (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mobile Devices (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mobile Devices (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mobile Apps (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mobile Apps (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mobile Apps (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Enterprise Platforms (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Enterprise Platforms (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Enterprise Platforms (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Enterprise Solutions (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Enterprise Solutions (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Enterprise Solutions (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: mHealth Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: mHealth Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: mHealth Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Healthcare Mobility Solutions Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Healthcare Mobility Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Mobility Solutions in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Mobility Solutions in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Healthcare Mobility Solutions Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Healthcare Mobility Solutions in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Mobility
Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Mobility Solutions in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 80: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956918/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: