EDMONTON, Alberta, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets (“CHF”), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative.



“2020 proved to be a pivotal year in the Company’s history with the pandemic forcing public facilities to finally realize the importance of cleaning compliance, tracking and accountability. Visionstate focused most of its efforts on business development in the past year, having seen an unprecedented surge in the interest in the Company’s WANDA IoT solution. The results of those efforts are now in – Visionstate has reported its first operational profit and keeps growing at an accelerated pace. Therefore, we feel that now is the perfect time to get the Company’s name in front of a larger group of investors and ramp up our IR, PR and Marketing activities. Visionstate has had the pleasure of working with the CHF team in the past and we are very impressed with the work they have done for us,” said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate. “With a lot of exciting developments Visionstate has on the horizon, we are looking forward to partnering with CHF to help present our message across multiple communication channels.”

Effective immediately, the services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications and digital marketing is for a term of 12 months ending February 28, 2022. Thereafter, the contract may be extended with a two months’ termination notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive a monthly compensation of $6,500 + GST. CHF has been granted incentive stock option of 500,000 shares priced in the context of the market.

About CHF Capital Markets

CHF Capital Markets (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 80 years of collective IR & Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries including Mining, Technology, Financial Services, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Special Situations.

Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills – high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, digital media experts, content creators and graphic designers – making it a one-stop shop for all your communication needs in the public sector.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.visionstate.com/

