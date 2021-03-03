HOUSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, Inc., (OTC ZRVT) (“Zurvita”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, “Zurvita” or the “Company”) a premier health and wellness company, announced today that professional soccer coach Oscar Pareja will be representing the company as an official Zurvita endorser.



“We’re super happy to welcome Oscar into the Zurvita family and endorser team! He is one of the most respected head coaches in professional soccer and has accomplished great success on and off the field. He has high integrity and character, that really fits our core values. We can’t wait to see what amazing things this partnership will bring,” Zurvita Vice President of Leadership Development Mike Vaught said.

Oscar joins Zurvita from an impressive professional athlete and coaching career. A longtime midfielder, Oscar began his professional soccer journey in 1987 in his home country of Colombia. Playing for nearly 400 games between Independiente Medellin and Deportivo Cali, he quickly drew attention from the U.S. and was signed into Major League Soccer (MLS) with the New England Revolution that led him to the Dallas Burn.

Moving on to eventually coach, Oscar served as an assistant coach with FC Dallas’ first team for three seasons and was named the Director of Player Development for the 2010-11 no. 1 U.S. soccer academy in the nation – FC Dallas Youth – earning him the honor of U-18 Academy Coach of the Year.

While holding the title as Dallas’ head coach, in 2016 Oscar was named MLS Coach of the Year as the second coach in FC Dallas' club history to win the award while also becoming the seventh former MLS player to achieve the honor.

After a stint with Club Tijuana of Liga MX, he now sits as head coach of Orlando City SC where he continues to fuel his passion by pushing his players forward through athletic development and new opportunities to grow and succeed at all levels.

Oscar joins Zurvita as its sixth endorser. Zurvita recently welcomed Marcelo Balboa, commentator; and others including Vince Welch, broadcaster; Jenn Hildreth, play-by-play announcer; Kyndra de St. Aubin, color commentator and former Division I soccer player; and Deshuan Watson, professional quarterback and Zurvita’s National Spokesperson. All six come at an integral time to the Company as it continues to grow its brand awareness, leadership and product innovation within sports nutrition category.

