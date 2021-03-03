STMicroelectronics Boosts Automotive Innovation with Longevity Extension for Popular Body, Chassis, and Safety Microcontrollers

Geneva, March 3, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is extending its long-term commitment to support customers of the Company’s SPC56 automotive microcontrollers, which are deployed in millions of powertrain, chassis, and body-electronics applications worldwide.

“The SPC56 series has enjoyed enduring success and it remains the go-to automotive controller for a wide range of design projects, blending performance, robustness and reliability,” said Luca Rodeschini, Automotive Processing and RF Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “To ensure lifetime support for our customers’ new applications, and those already in the market, we are today unveiling the extension to 20 years, of our unique product longevity commitment, which we launched in 2014, assuring the availability of SPC56 MCUs until at least 2034.”

ST’s semiconductor innovations are powering today’s automotive electrification and smart-driving trends that increase economy, safety, and reliability. The Company continues to develop new and more advanced products that define the state of the art, while maintaining its lifetime commitment to meet the unique needs of customers.

Customers can extend the lifetime of their successful products and continue to count on SPC56 general-purpose and performance automotive microcontrollers for new designs, thanks to the simple porting of a consolidated design and proven software into new applications, saving development resources and costs.

Further Technical Information

The SPC56 series of Power Architecture® 32-bit automotive microcontrollers delivers scalable performance through single- and multi-core options, with non-volatile memory density ranging from 256 Kbytes to 4 Mbytes. The MCUs come with a variety of external interfaces and support for popular automotive connectivity standards such as LINFlex, FlexCAN, and FlexRay™, while including 10- and 12-bit resolution ADCs, and multiple DSPI serial peripheral interfaces.

The SPC56 series includes general-purpose automotive microcontrollers tailored to body and gateway applications providing rich connectivity options including I2C, Fast Ethernet, flexible ADC channels with watchdog and timers (eTPU, eMIOS). The SPC56 performance MCUs target powertrain and chassis-safety segments such as airbag control, delivering increased performance through multicore options. For safety-critical applications, designers can choose from devices featured to support ASIL-D functional safety. Built-in safety features include memory error correction code (ECC) protection, a Fault Collection and Control Unit (FCCU), and chip fail-safe mode.

The SPC56 ecosystem comprises multiple evaluation boards and the SPC5Studio Integrated Development Environment (IDE), which provides a comprehensive framework to help develop and deploy applications.

SPC56 microcontrollers are in full production. Please contact your local ST sales office for pricing options and sample requests.

For further information please visit www.st.com/spc5-32b-auto-mcus .

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

