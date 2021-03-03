Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B 13, Vilnius, Lithuania) informs that on 2 March 2021 entered into a mutual lending and borrowing agreement with the parent company UAB EPSO-G.

The agreement sets the maximum lending limit for LITGRID AB using the Group's cash pooling account - up to EUR 60,000,000.

The Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G on 25 January 2021 stated that the lending transaction is in line with market conditions, is fair and reasonable to LITGRID shareholders who are not the parties to the lending transaction.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Manager

mob. ph.: +370 613 19977, e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu