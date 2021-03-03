Escondido, CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) announced today that the company reached an agreement with Big M Entertainment Pictures for BMEP to produce a multi-part docuseries about eWorld’s operating subsidiary, Angelini Trading Company. The series will focus on the 400+ year trading history of the Angelini and Adamo families in Italy, their migration to the United States, and the current company’s mission, operations and business model.



Mirek Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, stated, “This project is something we have had under consideration for some time and we are excited that we are now bringing it to fruition. After numerous discussions, we have selected Big M Entertainment Pictures as the production company for this project because we believe they are the perfect partner to help us tell this amazing story. Our pilot series will consist of two or three episodes which when completed will be available for viewing on select streaming platforms and will provide viewers with a highly entertaining yet fact-filled overview of our company’s rich history, current operations and future plans. We are also exploring the possibility of adding additional episodes once the original series has been finished.”



Marvin Williams, CEO of Big M Entertainment Pictures, added, “When we learned about the rich history of the Angelini family of traders and their evolution into what has become Angelini Trading Company, we knew this would be an encouraging story portrayed on film. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to bring this unique project to today’s audience and look forward to working closely with the eWorld team to make it happen.”

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hand with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

