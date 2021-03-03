CINCINNATI, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabin fever is leading to a huge increase in spring break cabin bookings at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. Over half of the family camping and glamping chain’s more than 75 locations are welcoming guests, including some which are opening early.
Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing families with attractions such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds, activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties, and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters.
View the list of open parks below.
“Like everything else, spring break looks very different this year because of COVID-19,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing, who noted Jellystone Park 2021 reservations are up 136% so far this year, driven by a huge increase in spring break bookings. “Parents are eager to get their families out of the house, especially those of us who have been living through one of the worst winters in years.”
Hershenson encourages parents to make late winter and spring reservations now, as cabins and RV sites are booking up quickly.
Besides the cabin fever resulting from the pandemic, Hershenson says there are several other reasons families are staying at Jellystone Park this year. “Most of our locations are within a two- or three-hour drive of a major city – which eliminates air travel – and parents feel more comfortable staying in their own cabin or RV, rather than at a hotel. Plus, camping is the original form of social distancing.” He added that theme park restrictions and cancelled spring break events are prompting more families to book glamping and camping vacations.
Jellystone Park locations continue to use the sanitation and social distancing procedures they introduced last year. Many are holding theme weekends and special events, such as Easter egg hunts with Yogi Bear. Hershenson suggests guests contact the park they plan to visit for current information on the status of attractions and activities, which vary by location.
Last year, Jellystone Park saw a huge uptick in families visiting for the first time. There are tips for planning a great spring break camping vacation on the Jellystone Park blog: https://www.campjellystone.com/top-tips/.
Jellystone Park locations open in March and April*
|Location
|Schedule
|Website
|Millbrook, IL
|Opens mid-April
|www.jellystonechicago.com
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Opens early April
|www.jellystonesiouxfalls.com
|Cave City, KY
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonemammothcave.com
|Waller, TX
|Open (all year)
|www.wallerjellystonepark.com
|Robert, LA
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonela.com
|Gardiner, NY
|Opens late April
|www.lazyriverny.com
|Missoula, MT
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonemt.com
|Harrisville, PA
|Opens mid-April
|www.pittsburghjellystone.com
|Frankenmuth, MI
|Opens mid-March
|www.frankenmuthjellystone.com
|Tabor City, NC
|Open (all year)
|www.taborcityjellystone.com
|Cherokee, NC
|Opens late March
|www.jellystonecherokee.com
|Fremont, WI
|Opens mid-April
|www.fremontjellystone.com
|North Port Huron, MI
|Opens late April
|www.northporthuronjellystone.com
|Fremont, IN
|Opens late April
|www.jellystonesbest.com
|Natural Bridge, VA
|Opens mid-March
|www.campnbr.com
|Lake Monroe, IN
|Opens late April
|www.lakemonroejellystone.com
|Canyon Lake, TX
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonehillcountry.com
|Milford, DE
|Opens late March
|www.delawarejellystone.com
|Amboy, IL
|Opens late April
|www.jellystoneamboy.com
|Luray, VA
|Opens late March
|www.campluray.com
|Emporia, VA
|Open (all year)
|www.campingbear.com
|Indianapolis East, IN
|Opens early April
|www.jellystoneindy.com
|Burleson, TX
|Open (all year)
|www.northtexasjellystone.com
|Forsyth, MO
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonebranson.com
|Gloucester Point, VA
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonegp.com
|Bremen, GA
|Open (all year)
|www.gajellystone.com
|Pelahatchie, MS
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonems.com
|Eureka, MO
|Opens late March
|www.eurekajellystone.com
|Memphis, TN
|Open (all year)
|www.memphisjellystone.com
|Eufaula, OK
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystoneok.com
|Mill Run, PA
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonemillrun.com
|Quarryville, PA
|Opens early April
|www.jellystonepa.com
|South Haven, MI
|Opens mid-April
|www.southhavenjellystone.com
|Golden Valley, NC
|Open (all year)
|www.campgoldenvalley.com
|Fredericksburg, TX
|Open (all year)
|www.twcjellystone.com
|Pigeon Forge, TN
|Open (all year)
|www.pigeonforgejellystone.com
|Pittsfield, IL
|Opens mid-April
|www.jellystonepinelakes.com
|Asheboro, NC
|Open (all year)
|www.asheborojellystone.com
|Tyler, TX
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystonetyler.com
|Monticello, IA
|Opens mid-April
|www.monticellojellystone.com
|Big Prairie, OH
|Opens mid-April
|www.whisperinghillsjellystone.com
|Kerrville, TX
|Open (all year)
|www.jellystoneguadalupe.com
|Lodi/Tower Park, CA
|Open (all year)
|www.towerparkresort.com
|Cranberry Acres, MA
|Opens mid-April
|www.campjellystone.com/park/146-cranberry-acres
|Mark Twain Lake, MO
|Opens mid-April
|www.campjellystone.com
*Attractions, activities and services vary by location.
