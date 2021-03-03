EDMONTON, Alberta, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing its management and advisory team, which boasts strong experience throughout all aspects of the food and consumer goods industries, as well as deep experience growing and scaling both private and public companies.
“Nabati is built around the simple idea that eating a healthy, plant-based diet doesn’t need to come at the cost of taste,” said Nabati CEO, Ahmad Yehya. “Nabati creates delicious plant-based food made with minimal ingredients and free from common allergens. We are at the beginning stages of building a global brand and expect to grow our product offerings throughout a range of food categories. We hope to inspire those who value their health to indulge in real, clean, plant-based foods for a nourished, sustainable and compassionate life.”
Nabati products have been developed to suit retail, foodservice, and industrial distribution in order to diversify revenue streams.
The new members of the leadership group will be joining Ahmad Yehya and co-founders Magdy Yehya and Afaf Miri.
Management and Advisory Team:
About Nabati Foods Inc.
Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”) is a family-owned food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.
