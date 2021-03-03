EDMONTON, Alberta, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing its management and advisory team, which boasts strong experience throughout all aspects of the food and consumer goods industries, as well as deep experience growing and scaling both private and public companies.



“Nabati is built around the simple idea that eating a healthy, plant-based diet doesn’t need to come at the cost of taste,” said Nabati CEO, Ahmad Yehya. “Nabati creates delicious plant-based food made with minimal ingredients and free from common allergens. We are at the beginning stages of building a global brand and expect to grow our product offerings throughout a range of food categories. We hope to inspire those who value their health to indulge in real, clean, plant-based foods for a nourished, sustainable and compassionate life.”

Nabati products have been developed to suit retail, foodservice, and industrial distribution in order to diversify revenue streams.

The new members of the leadership group will be joining Ahmad Yehya and co-founders Magdy Yehya and Afaf Miri.

Management and Advisory Team:

Don Robinson (Executive Chairman): Mr. Robinson is the former CEO of Mars Canada and has more than 30 years of management and leadership experience in numerous consumer goods businesses including Mars and Cara Operations, and has also served in influential roles with relevant trade associations.

Michael Owen (Business Development Officer): Mr. Owen has more than 30 years of management and leadership experience in various consumer goods businesses. His work with a range of global companies has given him unique knowledge in senior marketing, sales, and supply chain management with a track record of building brands and expanding sales across Canada.

Karl Wirtz (Manufacturing Director): Mr. Wirtz has more than 33 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner. He built and manages a globally recognized co-packing business with world-class food safety certifications and is currently servicing many consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies around the globe carrying an "AA" rating under the Global Food Safety Initiative.

Ian Gilmour (Process Director): Mr. Gilmour has over 35 years of experience in the liquid food processing industry. He has particular expertise in major capital projects. He is President of Simmtech Process Engineering Ltd. a company that services the food, beverage, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries.

Diane Jang (Advisor): Ms. Jang has nearly 30 years of business experience in the CPG industry. She has particular expertise in strategic planning for sustainable growth and profitability including a strong record leading plant-based protein companies to market success.

Robert Kang (Director): Mr. Kang is the principal of RSJ Consulting, a firm specializing in corporate financial advice after spending nearly 23 years with the TMX Group. He is a corporate finance leader with extensive experience in all aspects of exchange policy, corporate governance, and public company obligations.

Joe Santos (VP Sales): Mr. Santos previously held leadership positions with Major CPG companies across Canada such as Kraft, Ralston Purina, Nabisco and Parmalat, and he has over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience. Most recently, he served as President of Saralex Group Inc. He has expertise in Canadian & U.S. brand building and driving business growth through the strategic implementation of marketing, sales, logistics, and financial operations.



About Nabati Foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”) is a family-owned food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

