FREEHOLD, N.J., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NERD Focus™, a leading focus beverage recently acquired by BevUSA, today announces its expansion into Wisconsin, adding to its local availability in addition to Texas, New Jersey, Las Vegas and Nashville. As part of the rollout, NERD has partnered with Bill's Distributing, Wisconsin’s quality beverage distributor, to release its mental acuity drink NERD Focus in Wisconsin-based Festival Foods – a family and employee-owned grocery company. Made with powerful vitamins, nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients, NERD Focus is the world’s first “Think Drink” formulated to increase clarity and concentration, boost memory and cognition and support overall brain health.



“With the regional success NERD has seen in both large and small stores, growing NERD Focus’ presence in retailers across Wisconsin was the next step for the brand,” said CEO of BevUSA, Howard Davner. “Working alongside Bill’s Distributing to initiate this rollout felt like a perfect match. They service many local Wisconsin stores that have such a loyal customer base, and the entire team centers their work around customer service, which is important to us at NERD Focus.”

In addition to its presence in 40+ Festival Foods locations, Bill’s Distributing will also be bringing NERD Focus to smaller grocery chains and convenience stores across Wisconsin to reach its growing customer base. The vitamin-based focus drink is available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with natural ingredients. The drinks contain both nootropics and adaptogens, creating a proprietary formula healthier than traditional highly-caffeinated and sugary energy drinks.

“When choosing what new brands to start working with, we always consider how they can bring added value to our customers,” said Cory Giertz, Vice President of Sales at Bill’s Distributing. “NERD Focus uses vitamins and other nutrients that aren’t commonly found in traditional energy drinks, and Bill’s Distributing immediately loved that unique differentiator. We think the stores we service will thoroughly enjoy this new option and we look forward to continuing our partnership with NERD.”

For more information on NERD Focus or to purchase online, visit: www.nerdfocus.com. To find a participating Festival Foods near you, use the NERD Focus store locator: https://nerdfocus.com/pages/store-locator.

About NERD™:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, Nerd was acquired by Beverage USA to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

About Bill’s Distributing:

Bill’s Distributing is a family owned and operated beverage distributor that has been in business since 1954. While nestled away in the small town of Menomonie, WI, Bill’s is well known throughout the Midwest for their best-in-class market execution. At Bill’s, we enjoy helping our customers grow their business and strive to provide service that exceeds their expectations. We truly live our values everyday … “Quality in everything we do & superior service that sets us apart.”

Media Contact:

Brenna Byrne

Uproar PR for NERD™ Focus

bbyrne@uproarpr.com

312-607-8117