BOSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event is expected to last approximately two and a half hours.



The event will include presentations from several members of the company’s executive team, including Jason Robins, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board; Matt Kalish, co-founder and President, North America; Paul Liberman, co-founder and President, Global Product and Technology; and Jason Park, Chief Financial Officer. There will also be a Q&A portion.

Event registration is available on the DraftKings Investor Relations website and, following the event, an on-demand replay will be available. The accompanying Investor Day presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations website prior to the event beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

