New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hardware Wallets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956894/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. USB Wallet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$579.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NFC Wallet segment is readjusted to a revised 32.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR
The Hardware Wallets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$121.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 18.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.
Bluetooth Segment to Record 27.1% CAGR
In the global Bluetooth segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$59.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956894/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hardware Wallet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for USB Wallet by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for USB Wallet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for NFC Wallet by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for NFC Wallet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Bluetooth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hardware Wallet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hardware Wallet Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hardware
Wallets by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet,
NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hardware Wallets by
Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB Wallet, NFC
Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hardware
Wallets by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hardware
Wallets by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hardware
Wallets by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB
Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware
Wallets by Segment - USB Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware Wallets
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB
Wallet, NFC Wallet and Bluetooth for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956894/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: