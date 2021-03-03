New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hardware Wallets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956894/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. USB Wallet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$579.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NFC Wallet segment is readjusted to a revised 32.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR



The Hardware Wallets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$121.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 18.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.



Bluetooth Segment to Record 27.1% CAGR



In the global Bluetooth segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$59.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hardware Wallet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

