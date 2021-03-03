ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interoperability Institute, Object Management Group®, BPM+ Health and Point-of-Care Partners recently hosted Expanding eConsent: Advance Care Planning in the 21st Century , a day-long virtual conference that explored the challenges of Advance Care Planning (ACP) and eConsent.

The conference garnered attendees from across the globe and provided them with an opportunity to join the formation of a multi-stakeholder Collaborative to drive forward ACP and eConsent in the healthcare industry.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has touched every aspect of our lives, including Advance Care Planning and eConsent,” said Ed Daniels, Senior Consultant with Point-of-Care-Partners. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we continue to have these important conversations. I’m pleased with the robust dialogue that we had at our conference and look forward to the advancements that the group will make moving forward.”

The eConsent Collaborative will form a Steering Committee consisting of founding organizational representatives. The first order of business is to create a work schedule of the policy, technology and business processes. A use case methodology will be utilized to design an implementation guide for ACP, with a focus on a patient’s journey. As an open collaborative, work products will be shared with organizations worldwide that could benefit from their use.

“We’re thrilled about the formation of the eConsent Collaborative,” said Mary Kratz, Executive Vice President of the Interoperability Institute. “The virtual conference highlighted the fact that consumer choice is a primary driver of eConsent services, that technology solutions are poised to deliver, and that by bringing together diverse stakeholders it is possible to enable interoperable health IT solutions.”

“One of the biggest take-aways of the event, in my opinion, is that it clearly made the case that to solve these industry challenges will require a confluence of solutions, technology, approaches, and standards,” said Ken Rubin, Executive Director of the BPM+ Health industry community. “The stage appears to be set for a broad diversity within this community to come together to address these challenges.”

A replay of Expanding eConsent: Advance Care Planning in the 21st Century can be found here. Additional information regarding the virtual conference or the eConsent Collaborative can be found here.

About Interoperability Institute

Interoperability Institute focuses on creating communities and environments that accelerate the adoption of interoperability in ways that result in greater health and more impactful delivery of human services through developing solutions and the next generation workforce to enable organizations and communities to harness the benefits of interoperability at scale. The Institute is as a limited liability company with the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) as the sole member. For more information, visit https://interoperabilityinstitute.org/.

